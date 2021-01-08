Ubuntu 20 on older C2D Motherboards

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Mar 23, 2011
Hi All,

I seem to have run into a problem when trying to install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on some legacy motherboards.

Ubuntu 12 would run fine but trying to install Ubuntu 20 or even to do a live USB boot

The boards in question are:
Asus P5SD2-VM
Asus P5SMX-SE

These boards use SIS Chipsets.

I thought these errors may have been related to the motherboard graphics / ubuntu lacking drivers, so I purchased a few GT710s, but trying to boot Ubuntu 20, either via cloning a precloned OS that is verified to work, or trying to get a live usb to work fails.

I am running these boards with a variety of Core2Duo CPUs, all of which should support 64bit. (Don't think any C2Ds don't support 64bit?)

Does anyone have any experience dealing with this? Or anything I should try next?

Trying to boot from a live USB:

Black screen with blinking cursor

<hang>

Thanks!
 
