Ubuntu 20 on older C2D Motherboards

Hi All,
I seem to have run into a problem when trying to install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on some legacy motherboards.
Ubuntu 12 would run fine but trying to install Ubuntu 20 or even to do a live USB boot
The boards in question are:
Asus P5SD2-VM
Asus P5SMX-SE
These boards use SIS Chipsets.
I thought these errors may have been related to the motherboard graphics / ubuntu lacking drivers, so I purchased a few GT710s, but trying to boot Ubuntu 20, either via cloning a precloned OS that is verified to work, or trying to get a live usb to work fails.
I am running these boards with a variety of Core2Duo CPUs, all of which should support 64bit. (Don't think any C2Ds don't support 64bit?)
Does anyone have any experience dealing with this? Or anything I should try next?
Trying to boot from a live USB:
Black screen with blinking cursor
<hang>
Thanks!
I seem to have run into a problem when trying to install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on some legacy motherboards.
Ubuntu 12 would run fine but trying to install Ubuntu 20 or even to do a live USB boot
The boards in question are:
Asus P5SD2-VM
Asus P5SMX-SE
These boards use SIS Chipsets.
I thought these errors may have been related to the motherboard graphics / ubuntu lacking drivers, so I purchased a few GT710s, but trying to boot Ubuntu 20, either via cloning a precloned OS that is verified to work, or trying to get a live usb to work fails.
I am running these boards with a variety of Core2Duo CPUs, all of which should support 64bit. (Don't think any C2Ds don't support 64bit?)
Does anyone have any experience dealing with this? Or anything I should try next?
Trying to boot from a live USB:
Black screen with blinking cursor
<hang>
Thanks!
Last edited: