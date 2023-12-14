Ubisoft's The Crew is shutting down 31st March 2024 and will be unplayable after that because it is online only.

and you think since you can play this single player, they'd keep it playable. you'd think ubisoft wouldn't want the bad press right now? but this looks like our digital future gentleman.

I know i hate more government involvement, but i really want any game released to have a written EOL plan at release which would include whether they will remove playability or provide an offline mode and this EOL plan needs to be enforced. Not sure how to go about it but would help in my opinion.
 
Darunion said:
I know i hate more government involvement, but i really want any game released to have a written EOL plan at release which would include whether they will remove playability or provide an offline mode and this EOL plan needs to be enforced. Not sure how to go about it but would help in my opinion.
that and something like this they could easily just make it single player only or let people run private servers. this is equal to them coming in your house and yanking a game you paid for off your shelf. should be illegal.

i guess the crew 3 is coming?? or what?
 
d3athf1sh said:
that and something like this they could easily just make it single player only or let people run private servers. this is equal to them coming in your house and yanking a game you paid for off your shelf. should be illegal.

i guess the crew 3 is coming?? or what?
Yea. I still feel that video games are a level of art and should always exist (in some form) and companies should provide a way to immortalize it so people could always enjoy it no matter when.
 
