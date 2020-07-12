Ubisoft’s CCO resigns in wake of sweeping allegations

erek
Dec 19, 2005
5,584
Hmm, this is the first time i'm hearing of issues at Ubisoft, but looks like the co-founder is also out too from before / earlier investigations.
""Demeaning" jokes told to female coworkers that ended with solicitations of oral sex. Guillemot made no such announcement on Saturday. Instead, he confirmed he has temporarily taken over the role of CCO and promised to "restructure and strengthen [Ubisoft's] HR function," with efforts including a third-party audit and search for a new global HR chief. "Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees," Guillemot said in a statement posted on Saturday. "This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised—and never will." Guillemot's statement didn't acknowledge whether he was aware of reports about Hascoet's behavior in his many years at the company. "
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...orce-resigns-in-wake-of-sweeping-allegations/
