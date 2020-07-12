Ubisoft’s CCO resigns in wake of sweeping allegations

Hmm, this is the first time i'm hearing of issues at Ubisoft, but looks like the co-founder is also out too from before / earlier investigations.

""Demeaning" jokes told to female coworkers that ended with solicitations of oral sex. Guillemot made no such announcement on Saturday. Instead, he confirmed he has temporarily taken over the role of CCO and promised to "restructure and strengthen [Ubisoft's] HR function," with efforts including a third-party audit and search for a new global HR chief. "Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees," Guillemot said in a statement posted on Saturday. "This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised—and never will." Guillemot's statement didn't acknowledge whether he was aware of reports about Hascoet's behavior in his many years at the company. "

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...orce-resigns-in-wake-of-sweeping-allegations/
 
No affection, no romance, no love.
Stay single, stay alone, and keep your mask on.

Humanity is a flaw.
 
Aegir said:
No affection, no romance, no love.
Stay single, stay alone, and keep your mask on.

Humanity is a flaw.
Affection and love are fine on your own time, but in the workplace we should all be fellow productivity robots.

Besides, it doesn't sound like this guy was just accused of pursuing affection and romance.... That stuff was outright sexual harassment, which is illegal.
 
Aegir said:
No affection, no romance, no love.
Stay single, stay alone, and keep your mask on.

Humanity is a flaw.
He basically said that a VP needed to be gang raped because he didn't like what she was saying.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Affection and love are fine on your own time, but in the workplace we should all be fellow productivity robots.

Besides, it doesn't sound like this guy was just accused of pursuing affection and romance.... That stuff was outright sexual harassment, which is illegal.
Heck, even if was an office romance it would be SUUUUPER inappropriate for an exec to date someone on a "lower level". WAAAAY too many potential power and control issues, which is generally why companies forbid that kind of thing.
 
