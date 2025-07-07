Ubisoft Wants Gamers To Destroy All Copies of A Game Once It Goes Offline

MaZa said:

*edit* link added.

https://citizens-initiative.europa.eu/initiatives/details/2024/000007_en# If you live in EU, please sign the "Stop Killing Games" petition so that this shit has any chance to stop. It has already gathered the required 1000000 signatures but more the merrier, especially since there is always the possibility that some of the signatures are bogus or outside of EU, which will be disqualified.*edit* link added. Click to expand...

I am firmly on the side of preservation. I understand that preserving some types of games like MMOs etc. might be more difficult than others like The Crew where they could simply release a patch that disables the online component, but I really hope the SKG movement results in some changes in games commerce and additional pressure on publishers to let gamers keep their games functional to some degree. Games are art, even the bad ones and ones you personally don't care about. Devs' blood sweat & tears went into them and I don't like the increased frequency with which the publishers decide to make them non-functional or unavailable at any abitrary point.No reasonable person expects publishers to support their games forever or keep multiplayer servers up indefinitely - just release server binaries when possible so that people can run them on private servers, or worst case just disable the online component so that even if games like GTA Online or World of Warcraft are empty after the official MP servers are taken offline people can still explore the worlds and goof around in single player and the title will continue to launch. And single player games should always continue to work...I watched one video from a guy trying to play (I think) one of the newer Splinter Cell games and he was being prevented from playing because the game couldn't connect to the auth servers or something stupid. There's no excuse for that, but publishers are trying to insist it's so.This is such a mess because many of the people who haven't been keeping up with this initiative seem to misunderstand exactly what its goals are, and some of the representatives from the large publishers are already coming up with bullshit reasons to maintain the status quo. I was ready for SKG to not get everything it's asking for and for there to be some kind of middle ground, but it appears that the scummy non-gamers that are in charge are going to fight tooth and nail to keep planned obsolescense alive in the gaming industry so that you'll be forced to buy their newer games as they continue the trends of live services and subscriptions and they won't have to lift a finger to keep beloved titles functional for those who paid for them.