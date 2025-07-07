  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Ubisoft Wants Gamers To Destroy All Copies of A Game Once It Goes Offline

Not that it is needed, but if it is, another reason to not buy their games...

Over the past few years, Ubisoft, a company once known for its great games, has received nothing but criticism from its fans. The company has hit rock bottom, but the thing is, there is no rock bottom, and it continues to fall deep into the abyss until it becomes bankrupt.

The company’s value over the past five years has decreased significantly, prompting it to enter into a deal with Tencent, a massive publisher that is collectively disliked by gamers. Despite such controversy, Ubisoft has done something to anger the fans again. The company has updated its EULA, which now states that those who own the product must destroy all the copies at all costs.

Why it matters: The company has fallen so low that it wants to avoid any legal consequences by terminating users’ access to products, which it aims to do sooner for many legacy titles.

Ubisoft-EULA-Termination-.jpg


Ubisoft EULA Termination Policy Is Way Brutal

You and UBISOFT (or its licensors) may terminate this EULA, at any time, for any reason. This EULA will terminate automatically if You fail to comply with any of the terms and conditions of this EULA. Upon termination for any reason, You must immediately uninstall the Product and destroy all copies of the Product in Your possession.
-Ubisoft Eula
Please note that the EULA also states that Ubisoft or the licensors of the product can terminate it at any time for any reason, which seems unreasonable given the company’s current financial situation, potentially leading to future support issues for some games.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Underperformed
UBISOFT may modify the Product for any reason or without any specific reason, at any time and at its entire discretion, in particular for technical reasons such as updates.

Additionally, you are responsible for periodically checking the EULA for changes, as it is now the consumer’s responsibility to detect any unreasonable changes made by the company without notice. If for any reason you don’t want to comply with the EULA, you would of course have to destroy all of the copies of the product you own.
If you live in EU, please sign the "Stop Killing Games" petition so that this shit has any chance to stop. It has already gathered the required 1000000 signatures but more the merrier, especially since there is always the possibility that some of the signatures are bogus or outside of EU, which will be disqualified.
https://citizens-initiative.europa.eu/initiatives/details/2024/000007_en#
 
Good thing EULA's aren't laws, and that the EU's Court of Justice ruled that "the copyright holder transfers the right of ownership of the copy of the computer program to his customer". Unless the purchase was made for a defined term (the publisher cannot claim it has an undefined, sole discretion if and when to terminate a license), it is a perpetual license and not a subscription license, and the product was sold and underwent transfer of ownership to the purchaser. They aren't Ubisoft's copies of software to make any demand concerning what the owners of those copies do with them, within the bounds of the law. Ubisoft can shut-up and sit down.

Australia's High Court has passed the same judgment, and Canada's High Court has sort-of made a similar ruling.
 
Delicieuxz said:
Good thing EULA's aren't laws, and that the EU's Court of Justice ruled that "the copyright holder transfers the right of ownership of the copy of the computer program to his customer". Unless the purchase was made for a defined term (the publish cannot claim it has sole discretion when to terminate a license), it is a perpetual license and not a subscription license, and the product was sold and underwent transfer of ownership to the purchaser. They aren't Ubisoft's copies of software to make any demand concerning what the owners of those copies do with them, within the bounds of the law. Ubisoft can shut-up and sit down.
I wish North America had basic consumer protection laws like the EU has, one good thing they got.
 
ya, thats how they get sneaky, they force you to update the game, re-agree to a new EULA, without clearly stating what has changed, and since the original EULA you agreed to has in it 'we have the right to change what ever we want with out notifying you" they may not even ask you to agree to a new EULA.
 
Good luck trying to enforce any destroy DVDs EULA....

Compared to Steam EULA saying something similar (but very different at the same time) it seem almost like an error.... if you break the eula you must uninstall the games, not if Ubisoft break the EULA is the common terminology.
 
I don't think Ubi will necessarily go out of its way to abuse this, but the language is definitely vague and potentially leaves room for misuse. It mainly strikes me as CYA language so that the company isn't forced to support a game when it's financially or technically impractical, like a game that bombed or some 12-year-old title that doesn't run on modern systems.

Hyper Scape comes to mind — that game struggled from the get-go, and I'm sure Ubi wouldn't want to be compelled to keep the servers running when few are playing.
 
LukeTbk said:
Good luck trying to enforce any destroy DVDs EULA....

Compared to Steam EULA saying something similar (but very different at the same time) it seem almost like an error.... if you break the eula you must uninstall the games, not if Ubisoft break the EULA is the common terminology.
Why would they even want people to destroy games when they are the first ones to make quadruple A games!
 
MaZa said:
If you live in EU, please sign the "Stop Killing Games" petition so that this shit has any chance to stop. It has already gathered the required 1000000 signatures but more the merrier, especially since there is always the possibility that some of the signatures are bogus or outside of EU, which will be disqualified.
*edit* link added.
https://citizens-initiative.europa.eu/initiatives/details/2024/000007_en#
The story behind this is even more hilarious when you find out that PirateGames said hateful things against this already dead initiative, but because he couldn't stop his mouth, it got a lot of attention and now they're like 50% beyond their goal. More signatures is always better of course.
 
DukenukemX said:
The story behind this is even more hilarious when you find out that PirateGames said hateful things against this already dead initiative, but because he couldn't stop his mouth, it got a lot of attention and now they're like 50% beyond their goal. More signatures is always better of course.
Yup. Streisand effect in action, his bad mouthing did a major service to the petition. :D
 
Can't have someone stealing that Pirate logo IP!! In all seriousness I don't pirate games anymore but this type of behavior is certainly going to push people that way.
 
freeagentt said:
For me this is just a reason to not buy anything else from them. They can enjoy the ride from the penthouse to the basement.
When was the last time Ubisoft made a game worth buying? Wasn't Assassin's Creed Shadows a financial failure? It's so bad even the pirates won't waste their time with it. Last year they had Skull and Bones which is a AAAA game that nobody would waste their time with. Didn't they have an impending bankruptcy? The best thing we can hope is if enough employee's leave Ubisoft to make more games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Put a fork in Ubisoft because they're done.
 
MaZa said:
If you live in EU, please sign the "Stop Killing Games" petition so that this shit has any chance to stop. It has already gathered the required 1000000 signatures but more the merrier, especially since there is always the possibility that some of the signatures are bogus or outside of EU, which will be disqualified.
*edit* link added.
https://citizens-initiative.europa.eu/initiatives/details/2024/000007_en#
View: https://youtu.be/G3vr_wZMm7Y?si=GrvaN94umeOmaz80

fuck-em.gif


I am firmly on the side of preservation. I understand that preserving some types of games like MMOs etc. might be more difficult than others like The Crew where they could simply release a patch that disables the online component, but I really hope the SKG movement results in some changes in games commerce and additional pressure on publishers to let gamers keep their games functional to some degree. Games are art, even the bad ones and ones you personally don't care about. Devs' blood sweat & tears went into them and I don't like the increased frequency with which the publishers decide to make them non-functional or unavailable at any abitrary point.

No reasonable person expects publishers to support their games forever or keep multiplayer servers up indefinitely - just release server binaries when possible so that people can run them on private servers, or worst case just disable the online component so that even if games like GTA Online or World of Warcraft are empty after the official MP servers are taken offline people can still explore the worlds and goof around in single player and the title will continue to launch. And single player games should always continue to work...I watched one video from a guy trying to play (I think) one of the newer Splinter Cell games and he was being prevented from playing because the game couldn't connect to the auth servers or something stupid. There's no excuse for that, but publishers are trying to insist it's so.

This is such a mess because many of the people who haven't been keeping up with this initiative seem to misunderstand exactly what its goals are, and some of the representatives from the large publishers are already coming up with bullshit reasons to maintain the status quo. I was ready for SKG to not get everything it's asking for and for there to be some kind of middle ground, but it appears that the scummy non-gamers that are in charge are going to fight tooth and nail to keep planned obsolescense alive in the gaming industry so that you'll be forced to buy their newer games as they continue the trends of live services and subscriptions and they won't have to lift a finger to keep beloved titles functional for those who paid for them.
 
Ubisoft hasn't published a game worth buying in more then a few years now. They have solidly became the company that takes a good game and makes 50 sequels, 2 or 3 of which are decent.
They aren't a hard company to swear off. 20k+ PC games these days, we don't really need the 5 or 6 over priced pieces of crap they publish every year.

None of us have time to finish all the games we want to play. Picking and choosing and skipping the 30th Creed game or 20th janky far cry shooter Ubisoft wants to sell for 80 bucks. Pretty easy.
 
Ubisoft is probably the worst offenders when it comes to this online activation and EULA stuff.
 
Darunion said:
You cant just 'update the EULA' to avoid problems. I assume they will have to learn that lesson again.

Want me to destroy a copy, pay me the original price I paid for it
Even that isn't good enough, if someone paid for something and still wants to keep it they should be able to.
 
Right?

If I put my rig away in the attic for 20 years, and decide I want to play my old games again, I should be able to. The money I spent back then is money just like it is today right?

Every single software house expects you to pay or else you are a piece of shit pirate. What does that make you when you shut the doors and turn off my game because you didn't want to unlock it?

People get punched in the face for way less.
 
Everyone wants you to be on the subscription access model so badly they don't care what they burn on the path to getting there.
 
freeagentt said:
Far Cry 6 was the last one I bought from them :D
Probably a reason for that.

View: https://youtu.be/VAB7Pn-aRe8?si=eEX5c873pz0rNeng

We Americans need to learn from Europeans and do the same thing. California passed a law AB 2426 that basically emphasizes that you don't own digital goods. They are now required to let you know that you're not buying a game but a license that "may be unilaterally revoked by the seller". Instead of fixing the underlying problem, they're just telling you the quiet part out loud. I doubt the federal will do anything, especially this administration, but at least the states themselves could enact laws.
 
