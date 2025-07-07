MrGuvernment
Not that it is needed, but if it is, another reason to not buy their games...
Ubisoft Wants Gamers To Destroy All Copies of A Game Once It Goes Offline
https://tech4gamers.com/ubisoft-eula-destroy-all-copies-game-goes-offline/
- Ubisoft has updated its EULA to avoid potential legal issues by discontinuing support for its games.
- The EULA now states that the company reserves the right to stop supporting a game at any time for any reason.
- This has attracted considerable criticism from fans, which further fuels the growing dislike for Ubisoft.
Over the past few years, Ubisoft, a company once known for its great games, has received nothing but criticism from its fans. The company has hit rock bottom, but the thing is, there is no rock bottom, and it continues to fall deep into the abyss until it becomes bankrupt.
The company’s value over the past five years has decreased significantly, prompting it to enter into a deal with Tencent, a massive publisher that is collectively disliked by gamers. Despite such controversy, Ubisoft has done something to anger the fans again. The company has updated its EULA, which now states that those who own the product must destroy all the copies at all costs.
Why it matters: The company has fallen so low that it wants to avoid any legal consequences by terminating users’ access to products, which it aims to do sooner for many legacy titles.
Ubisoft EULA Termination Policy Is Way Brutal
You and UBISOFT (or its licensors) may terminate this EULA, at any time, for any reason. This EULA will terminate automatically if You fail to comply with any of the terms and conditions of this EULA. Upon termination for any reason, You must immediately uninstall the Product and destroy all copies of the Product in Your possession.
-Ubisoft Eula
Please note that the EULA also states that Ubisoft or the licensors of the product can terminate it at any time for any reason, which seems unreasonable given the company’s current financial situation, potentially leading to future support issues for some games.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Underperformed
UBISOFT may modify the Product for any reason or without any specific reason, at any time and at its entire discretion, in particular for technical reasons such as updates.
Additionally, you are responsible for periodically checking the EULA for changes, as it is now the consumer’s responsibility to detect any unreasonable changes made by the company without notice. If for any reason you don’t want to comply with the EULA, you would of course have to destroy all of the copies of the product you own.