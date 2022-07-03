Ubisoft disabling online service for multiple older games, which will make DLC unavailable

Ubisoft is shutting off online services for a number of games, including Splinter Cell Blacklist. This will include being unable to access DLC in the future. A patch that adds the content so that people can play it offline would make a lot of sense, but this is Ubisoft we're talking about so doubt that will happen.

Full list of games here.

Game namePlatformChanges to functionality

Anno 2070		PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Assassin's Creed II
PC
PlayStation 3		You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 Release)*PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Additionally, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3
Wii U
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Assassin's Creed BrotherhoodPC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Assassin's Creed Liberation HDPC
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
Assassin's Creed Revelations
PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer or use online features.
Driver San FranciscoPC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)*PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Ghost Recon Future SoldierPlayStation 3
Xbox 360
The multiplayer for the game will be unavailable.

To play the solo campaign, you will have to set your console into offline mode.
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten SandsPC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
Rayman Legends
PlayStation 3
Wii U
Xbox 360
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Silent Hunter 5PC
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
Space JunkiesPC (HTC VIVE, Oculus)
As a multiplayer only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward.
Splinter Cell: BlacklistPC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
ZombiUWii U
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

September 1 is when these games will loose their online features.
 
