Ubisoft disabling online service for multiple older games, which will make DLC unavailable

Ubisoft is shutting off online services for a number of games, including Splinter Cell Blacklist. This will include being unable to access DLC in the future. A patch that adds the content so that people can play it offline would make a lot of sense, but this is Ubisoft we're talking about so doubt that will happen.
September 1 is when these games will loose their online features.
|Game name
|Platform
|Changes to functionality
Anno 2070
|PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
|Assassin's Creed II
PC
PlayStation 3
|You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
|Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 Release)*
|PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable.
PlayStation 3
Wii U
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
|Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
|PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
|PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
|Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
|PC
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
|Assassin's Creed Revelations
PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer or use online features.
|Driver San Francisco
|PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
|Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)*
|PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
|PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
|Ghost Recon Future Soldier
|PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
The multiplayer for the game will be unavailable.
To play the solo campaign, you will have to set your console into offline mode.
|Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
|PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
|Rayman Legends
PlayStation 3
Wii U
Xbox 360
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
|Silent Hunter 5
|PC
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.
|Space Junkies
|PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus)
As a multiplayer only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward.
|Splinter Cell: Blacklist
|PC
You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
PlayStation 3
Xbox 360
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
|ZombiU
|Wii U
You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.
