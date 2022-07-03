Ubisoft disabling online service for multiple older games, which will make DLC unavailable

Game name Platform Changes to functionality



Anno 2070 PC

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Assassin's Creed II

PC

PlayStation 3 You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 Release)* PC

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



Additionally, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable.



PlayStation 3

Wii U

Xbox 360

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood PC

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD PC

You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Assassin's Creed Revelations

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

You will be unable to play multiplayer or use online features.

Driver San Francisco PC

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.



PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)* PC

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Ghost Recon Future Soldier PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

The multiplayer for the game will be unavailable.



To play the solo campaign, you will have to set your console into offline mode.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Rayman Legends

PlayStation 3

Wii U

Xbox 360

You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Silent Hunter 5 PC

You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Space Junkies PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus)

As a multiplayer only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist PC

You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.