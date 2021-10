[Ubisoft Connect] Ghost Recon + other free DLCs (free till 10/11)

Launch Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on your preferred platform (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Stadia). Go to the Expansion tab in the in-game store. The Deep State Adventure will be available for 0 Ghost Coins. Click on the Adventure to own it. You’ll need to restart the game to get the mission unlocked. An in-game pop-up will appear.

Ubisoft giving away a few freebies as part of their 20th anniversary for Ghost Recon.Get Ghost Recon from Ubisoft Connect The Fallen Ghosts DLC for Ghost Recon Wildlands is also free from multiple locations:And if you own Ghost Recon Breakpoint you can get the Deep State Adventure mission for free by: