[Ubisoft Connect] Daily free giveaway (through 12/18)

Xrave

Ubisoft is hosting their Ubisoft's Happy Holidays Daily Gifts Offers for Free when you login and claim your free content. Daily gifts valid from December 14 through December 18, everyday.

Note, must login to your Ubisoft account to acquire offer, otherwise, you may sign up for free.

[Expired] 12/14 - Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Rewards Pack
12/15 - Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PC Digital Edition) full game
12/16 - TBD
12/17 - TBD
12/18 - TBD
 
F

Thanks, wanted Starlink for a while despite looking underwhelming. I'll play it eventfully and you can't beat the price of free.
 
