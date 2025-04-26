Ubisoft accused of stealing user data

https://noyb.eu/en/play-alone-ubisoft-still-watching-you
https://noyb.eu/sites/default/files/2025-04/Ubisoft_complaint_EN_redacted.pdf
https://gdpr-info.eu/art-6-gdpr
TL;DR
Ubisoft single player games were caught pulling a crapload of data from machines and uploading it to 3'rd party servers with no user opt out options.
When asked what the data was Ubisoft didn't provide any clear answers and instead gave excuses about how they are allowed to because it was in the EULA
The privacy group NOYB, claims the game is violating GDPR section 6, they are unable to verify what data is being taken because it is heavily encrypted.
They have shown that the Steam version of the game contains a switch to play entirely offline with no login and no changes in gameplay, which means any of the data that is being collected is not necessary for gameplay, if true that would violate GDPR as there was no means of opting out of sending the data.
If their complaint moves forward to a conclusion against Ubisoft they would be required to delete all the data and pay a fine estimated to be around 92 Million Euros.
