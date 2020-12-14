anabioz
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2008
- Messages
- 398
Ubiquity USG PRO 4 - Enterprise Drives 4TB/6TB (HGST/WD) - LSI 9260-8i RAID - Fan Controller:
Ubiquiti Networks USG-PRO-4 Enterprise Gateway Router with Gigabit Ethernet( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174558372576 )
Silver Stone FP33 Fan Controller ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557234354 )
LSI 9260-8I 8 Port PCI Express x8 RAID Controller Card ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557235154 )
Lot of 8 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557229338 )
Lot of 8 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557229634 )
Lot of 8 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557229990 )
Lot of 7 x 6TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557232507 )
Lot of 3 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557230319 )
Lot of 2 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557233094 )
Lot of 1 x 2TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557233385 )
Ubiquiti Networks USG-PRO-4 Enterprise Gateway Router with Gigabit Ethernet( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174558372576 )
Silver Stone FP33 Fan Controller ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557234354 )
LSI 9260-8I 8 Port PCI Express x8 RAID Controller Card ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557235154 )
Lot of 8 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557229338 )
Lot of 8 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557229634 )
Lot of 8 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557229990 )
Lot of 7 x 6TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557232507 )
Lot of 3 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557230319 )
Lot of 2 x 4TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557233094 )
Lot of 1 x 2TB Enterprise Class Drives ( https://www.ebay.com/itm/174557233385 )