Ubiquity / UniFi AP Setup

(06:02:03 PM) Abby P.: Hello there. (06:02:09 PM) Abby P.: Is the Edge router configured? (06:02:12 PM) Chris: Heya, Abby (06:02:19 PM) Chris: Yes, and working fine otherwise (06:02:52 PM) Chris: I configured it to do port forwarding on switch0 and enabled PoE passthrough on it to get power to the AP (06:03:08 PM) Abby P.: While adoption the AP and controller PC both should be connected hard wired to same switch or router. (06:04:10 PM) Chris: Yes, the controller software is installed on my desktop, which is hardwired directly to the Edgerouter X along with the AP. My desktop is on eth2, while the AP is on eth4 (06:05:03 PM) Chris: My dashboard says "No UniFi security gateway detected. Routing info unavailable. (06:05:08 PM) Abby P.: Are the ports configured? (06:05:18 PM) Abby P.: Both the ports should be on same network. (06:07:23 PM) Chris: I did exactly this: https://youtu.be/psakurWSotw?t=161 (06:08:39 PM) Chris: I have no port forwarding rules configured though. (06:11:48 PM) Chris: Still there..? (06:12:12 PM) Abby P.: Yes I am there. (06:12:27 PM) Chris: Can you see that video? (06:13:18 PM) Abby P.: Try to access edge router CLI and share the output of: show interfaces (06:13:58 PM) Chris: Interface IP Address S/L Description --------- ---------- --- ----------- eth0 192.168.178.128/24 u/u Internet eth1 - u/D Local eth2 - u/u Local eth3 - u/u Local eth4 - u/u AP lo 127.0.0.1/8 u/u ::1/128 switch0 10.7.7.1/24 u/u Local (06:14:23 PM) Chris: Eth0 is my WAN/ISP, Eth4 is the AP (06:14:57 PM) Chris: My controller/desktop is on Eth2 (06:16:25 PM) Abby P.: https://help.ubnt.com/hc/en-us/articles/115002531728-EdgeRouter-Beginners-Guide-to-EdgeRouter here is the help article which will help you to configure the ports of edge router. (06:20:12 PM) Chris: That article is for initial setup and doesn't specify anything to do with the ports. I've already done everything in that article to get my Edgerouter working in the first place. The issue is that my AP isn't detecting the network. (06:20:51 PM) Chris: That article doesn't mention anything about access points either. (06:24:30 PM) Abby P.: The ports are not cofigured. (06:24:43 PM) Abby P.: *configured (06:28:20 PM) Chris: Please cite on that page where it specifies how to configure the ports for an AP. I don't see anything about port configuration on that page. (06:29:00 PM) Abby P.: What is the LED status of the AP? (06:29:10 PM) Chris: Solid blue right now. (06:29:30 PM) Abby P.: It means it is already adopted in any other controller software. (06:29:51 PM) Abby P.: Try to hard reset the AP and get it managed under you controller. https://help.ubnt.com/hc/en-us/articles/205143490-UniFi-How-to-Reset-the-UniFi-Access-Point-to-Factory-Defaults (06:31:24 PM) Chris: Ok, just reset it now with the button on the back. (06:33:14 PM) Abby P.: Let it come is steady white color. (06:33:20 PM) Chris: It said "adopting" for a min on the devices page, then "updating (failed) (06:33:35 PM) Chris: It's solid blue again now (06:33:48 PM) Chris: Was white while it was attempting to adopt it (06:34:56 PM) Abby P.: What is the firmware of the AP? (06:35:31 PM) Chris: UniFi AP-AC-Lite 4.0.69.10871 (06:35:53 PM) Abby P.: What is the IP of the controller PC? (06:36:22 PM) Chris: 10.7.7.38 (06:36:51 PM) Chris: I'm using 10.7.7.0/24 as my DHCP subnet on my router (06:37:07 PM) Abby P.: What is the IP of the AP? (06:38:45 PM) Chris: 10.7.7.49 according to my DHCP leases, I don't see where it says on the controller page though (06:40:33 PM) Abby P.: Try to SSH in AP via putty and run this command: set-inform http://10.7.7.38:8080/inform Run this whole command multiple times. (06:41:53 PM) Chris: What credentials do I use on it? (06:42:18 PM) Chris: I never set a username/password on it (06:42:30 PM) Abby P.: Try to use ubnt/ubnt (06:43:33 PM) Chris: BZ.v3.7.58# set-inform http://10.7.7.38:8080/inform Adoption request sent to 'http://10.7.7.38:8080/inform'. 1. please adopt it on the controller 2. issue the set-inform command again 3. <inform_url> will be saved after device is successfully managed (06:43:38 PM) Chris: That's what I get (06:44:05 PM) Abby P.: Try to run that command multiple times. (06:46:42 PM) Chris: Ok, I just ran it like 50 times (06:47:07 PM) Abby P.: I need to take you on email and check with my team. (06:47:20 PM) Abby P.: Get back to you shortly on email. (06:47:33 PM) Chris: Ok... (06:49:35 PM) Chris: Can I talk on the phone instead? (06:49:52 PM) Abby P.: I apologize, we do not provide phone support. I will certainly be able to help you via chat or email. (06:51:13 PM) Chris: Ok, I'd like to stay in chat if possible so I can do this faster and get it fixed ASAP. (06:52:37 PM) Abby P.: i need to escalate your case to internal team and they will update you shortly on email. (06:52:57 PM) Chris: Ok, thanks, Abby (06:53:31 PM) Abby P.: You're welcome. (06:53:35 PM) Abby P.: Thanks for your time. (06:53:41 PM) Abby P.: We will see you on email shortly.