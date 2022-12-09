Ubiquiti U6 Lite x 2, USG Security Gateway and Unifi Cloudkey

We moved to a bigger house and got fiber so I did a big upgrade to the U6 DreamMachine Pro and U6 Pro's.
This was a GREAT system with fairly high transfer speeds. Add a POE ethernet switch and have a prosumer level network with firewall, roaming and all the fancy stuff.
Ubiquiti Unifi Cloudkey (UC-CK) Includes 8gb SD card. $60 + shipping
Ubiquiti Unifi Security Gateway (USG) $60 + shipping
Access Point U6 Lite (U6-Lite-US) $90 shipped
Access Point U6 Lite (U6-Lite-US) $90 shipped
Make an offer on a package deal.
Shipped from Colorado. Paypal, Venmo, Cash App all good. I'll stand behind stuff that doesn't work.
heatware: shoeish
email: shoeish@gmail.com
