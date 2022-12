Ubiquiti U6 Lite x 2, USG Security Gateway and Unifi Cloudkey

We moved to a bigger house and got fiber so I did a big upgrade to the U6 DreamMachine Pro and U6 Pro's.This was a GREAT system with fairly high transfer speeds. Add a POE ethernet switch and have a prosumer level network with firewall, roaming and all the fancy stuff.Ubiquiti Unifi Cloudkey (UC-CK) Includes 8gb SD card. $60 + shippingUbiquiti Unifi Security Gateway (USG) $60 + shippingAccess Point U6 Lite (U6-Lite-US) $90 shippedAccess Point U6 Lite (U6-Lite-US) $90 shippedMake an offer on a package deal.Shipped from Colorado. Paypal, Venmo, Cash App all good. I'll stand behind stuff that doesn't work.heatware: shoeishemail: shoeish@gmail.com