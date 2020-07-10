Ubiquiti Sanity Check

THUMPer

I have to upgrade a network. 9k sqft "house" lots of stone and hard materials.

I need 3 AP's, a router, and a 24 port switch.

IDK if I should get an edge router with POE to power the AP's, then use an unmanaged switch for the other devices, or go with an EdgeRouterX and get a switch with POE. Or even get a regular wifi router (asus/dlink), disable wifi, and use a switch with POE for the AP's.

I don't want to do pfsense because I need LESS moving parts. What about ruckus?
 
ochadd

ochadd

I'd go with HP\Aruba IAP POE access points and a HP/Aruba POE switch. No dedicated controller, reliable, easy to configure. Deploy an Asus wifi router with wifi disabled. If someone lives in a 9k sqft house they likely can afford and won't complain about nice equipment. I have 50ish APs deployed in office, warehouse, and manufacturing for nearly a decade and yet to have one fail.
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

Unifi Dream Machine ("UDM", router, one acccess point, controller for other Unifi stuff, other advanced functions), a 24 port switch, may be Unifi, may be PoE, may be whatever, and as many UAP-AC-Pros as you need (probably two or three).

Should be <US$1000 total. Your big cost driver is going to be the switch; getting all the bells and whistles will cost, while dumb switches can be had for less. And if you only need to power a few PoE devices, you can just get PoE injectors instead. Non-PoE switches (Unifi or otherwise) will be cheaper while running cooler and quieter. PoE switches can be datacenter-loud.

Note on EdgeRouter / EdgeMax: I prefer these as an IT hobbit, they're more traditional with hosted interfaces and full-featured consoles and so on, and typically provide more 'infrastructure' options, but if you're already putting Unifi stuff in (the Access Points at least), they're hard to make an argument for unless you're budget limited. I'd look at an EdgeRouter 4 instead of the UDM if that's not your style and then just hook up a switch.
 
