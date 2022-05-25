Ubiquiti Dream Machine question

How many here have experience with this and what is your opinion of it? My deployments are largely using Sonicwalls with Ubiquiti WAPs+cloud controller. I've come to like Ubiquiti's cloud management features and overall configurability/performance but I have no experience with their firewalls. How is their VPN performance, reliability and ease of configuration? Both software vpn as well as site-to-site with a dream machine on each end? What is their support like? Does it even exist or is it largely based on community support?