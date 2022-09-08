Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro

I’m not 100% sure what happened, but this is what I think happened.



I have Starlink hooked up to WAN 1 and my LTE (via hotspot modem) to WAN 2. WAN 2 is the fail over.



When it rained 3 inches in 90 minutes here, my Starlink was a bit spotty. So the UDM failed over to the LTE (as it should). Once Starlink was back, it remained on LTE.



Is that normal? Do I have a setting I need to double check to make sure it reverts back to Primary? I looked via the app, and I got nothing.



Thanks