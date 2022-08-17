ubiquiti dream machine, need more range for outdoors

I have been trying to look into this but it seems like most of Ubiquiti's marketting team is run by a bunch of network architecture people, so it's hard to find answers to my specific questions. I am looking at a nanoHD, but can't really figure out if this will plug into a regular wall outlet, connect to my dream machine, and extend the range, or if it requires a PoE hookup, which I do not have.



Basically the dream machine covers the entire house with wifi, but the yard, and driveway are dead zones where I have to constantly move between mobile network and home wifi. I'd like to fix this. I believe putting a range extender in the front area of the house will fix this, but wasn't sure if it made more sense to just get something I can put outside. I have a covered porch so it could go there instead of say, on a roof. Thoughts?