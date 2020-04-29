Ubiquiti AP AC Pro Poor Speeds

Hey all! Hoping someone can help with poor performance from my AP AC Pro.



I'm running an Edgerouter Lite, Toughswitch, and the AC Pro. I'm paying for ~500 Mbps service through Spectrum. When I hardwire to the switch, I get acceptable speeds, like 450 (with a show streaming). Wifi, however, is a different story. My phone (Note 9) consistently tests around 125. My laptop tests even lower than that, but it is older and only has 802.11g (but isn't G capable of 500 Mbps speeds anyway?). Then my fiance's iPhone is all over the place. Her highest test comes out around 125 same as my phone, but half the time it's MUCH slower, like 50-60. That might just be an issue with her dumbphone, don't know.



Firmware is fully updated on all devices. This is only a 450 square foot apartment, and the AP is mounted on the ceiling in a central place, so range isn't the issue. I've combed through all my configs a million times and can't see anything obviously wrong. I've tried messing with the channel width and various other small things, but nothing helps. What could be the deal?



Thanks in advance!