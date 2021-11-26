Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien WiFi Router $279 for Black Friday

Great find! Ordered one, thx!

I just bought one from BB 2 weeks ago for $379. They won't price match, so it's going back. I don't need a second unit. A single one drenches my 2800 sq ft house with wifi, but I figure I'll play with the mesh features for a bit before the first one gets returned.

They aren't the most configurable routers on the planet but I have 5 years experience with their original Amplifi offering and it has never needed a power down/reboot. Ever. Firmware updates are ota and auto-install. Absolutely zero complaints.
 
Last edited:
I've used so many wifi routers over the years and they all suck in some way. Getting sick of issues... may just go buy something like this -_-
 
So just buy something like an EdgeRouter and get an access point(s). I went that route years ago and never looked back.
 
This is the way, then when WiFi standards change it's just one part you're swapping out, not the router and switch. I have a dream machine setup but this caught my eye as I don't see them on sale often. I was looking for something easy for a family member to setup.
 
I'd buy it for $100 or $150 less without the completely unnecessary touch screen. It already has a phone app, why do you need a touch screen? Just adds expense. My Asus 3100 has been great for years, but it's seeming flaky just recently. My router is hidden in my basement, a screen on it serves nothing. I'll keep looking.
 
Was in stock last week for a little bit.. Got one and a 24-pro switch and WiFi 6LR .. replacing a edge router POE-5 , hdnano and tplink switch. Probably add one more WiFi 6LR AP .. So far love the udm pro the WiFi 6LR is also a beast.
 
Like most owning Wi-Fi routers for the last 25 years we all know about the slow downs or disconnects forcing us to power down and reboot.

I installed the original Amplifi HD mesh setup in my in-laws 6000 sq ft ranch home 4 years ago when it was released and it has been completely hands off since then. It keeps up with the auto-install firmware releases and sits there without a hiccup. Not once have they called to say "the Wi-Fi is down what do we do?" A rock solid router for sure.
 
