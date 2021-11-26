Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien WiFi Router $279 for Black Friday

Mad[H]atter
I know there's a ton of Black Friday deals but this caught my eye if anyone's interested as well.
https://amplifi.com/alien
I've used so many wifi routers over the years and they all suck in some way. Getting sick of issues... may just go buy something like this -_-Great find! Ordered one, thx!
I just bought one from BB 2 weeks ago for $379. They won't price match, so it's going back. I don't need a second unit. A single one drenches my 2800 sq ft house with wifi, but I figure I'll play with the mesh features for a bit before the first one gets returned.
They aren't the most configurable routers on the planet but I have 5 years experience with their original Amplifi offering and it has never needed a power down/reboot. Ever. Firmware updates are ota and auto-install. Absolutely zero complaints.
So just buy something like an EdgeRouter and get an access point(s). I went that route years ago and never looked back.I've used so many wifi routers over the years and they all suck in some way. Getting sick of issues... may just go buy something like this -_-
This is the way, then when WiFi standards change it's just one part you're swapping out, not the router and switch. I have a dream machine setup but this caught my eye as I don't see them on sale often. I was looking for something easy for a family member to setup.So just buy something like an EdgeRouter and get an access point(s). I went that route years ago and never looked back.
I’m waiting for the DreamMachine Pro SE to have an actual release date. Then I can downsize my home rack.This is the way, then when WiFi standards change it's just one part you're swapping out, not the router and switch.
I'm waiting for the udm pro to just be in stock.I’m waiting for the DreamMachine Pro SE to have an actual release date. Then I can downsize my home rack.
Was in stock last week for a little bit.. Got one and a 24-pro switch and WiFi 6LR .. replacing a edge router POE-5 , hdnano and tplink switch. Probably add one more WiFi 6LR AP .. So far love the udm pro the WiFi 6LR is also a beast.I'm waiting for the udm pro to just be in stock.