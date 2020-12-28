U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people at night

erek
"United Parcel Service Inc said in October 2019 that it won the government’s first full approval to operate a drone airline.
Last year, Alphabet’s Wing, a sister unit of search engine Google, was the first company to get U.S. air carrier certification for a single-pilot drone operation.
In August, Amazon.com Inc’s drone service received federal approval allowing the retailer to begin testing commercial deliveries through its drone fleet.
The new rules will become effective 60 days after publication next month. Drone manufacturers will have 18 months to begin producing drones with Remote ID, while drone operators have an additional year to begin using drones with Remote ID."
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...nes-to-fly-over-people-at-night-idUSKBN2921R8
