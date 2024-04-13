U.S. says recent Microsoft breach exposed federal agencies to hacking

Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
DOJ-Collected Information Exposed in Data Breach Affecting 340,000
"“Your personal and Medicare information was likely affected in this incident. This information may have included your name, date of birth, address, Medicare Health Insurance Claim Number (which contains a Social Security number associated with a member) and some medical information and/or health insurance information,” the notification letter reads.
The compromised data, GMA says, was obtained by the US Department of Justice “as part of a civil litigation matter”. More than 340,000 individuals were affected by the data breach, the company told the Maine AGO.
The impacted individuals, however, are “not the subject of this investigation or the associated litigation matters”, the company tells the affected individuals.
GMA also says that it notified law enforcement of the incident, consulted with third-party specialists to respond to and resolve the attack, and that it deleted DOJ data from its systems.
The consulting firm is offering complimentary access to credit monitoring services and proactive fraud assistance to the impacted individuals."