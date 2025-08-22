  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

U.S. officially takes 10% stake in Intel

H

HockeyJon

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Dec 14, 2014
Messages
2,496
I know this was being discussed a bit this week, but now it's official.

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/22/intel-goverment-equity-stake.html

Key Points
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the U.S. government has taken a 10% stake in Intel.
  • President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan are set to meet.
  • Earlier this week, Intel announced that SoftBank would make a $2 billion investment in the chipmaker
Click to expand...

I wonder which failing but strategically important company will get partially nationalized by the US government next. Maybe Boeing?
 
Wouldn't this be open to AMD and other chipmakers suing? There's now a huge conflict of interest with the government being part owner of a major company and also regulator to the competitors of said company.
 
isn't Trump also trying to get a 10% stake in all the chipmakers- AMD, TSMC, Nvidia, Samsung?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top