U.S. officially takes 10% stake in Intel

I know this was being discussed a bit this week, but now it's official.
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/22/intel-goverment-equity-stake.html
I wonder which failing but strategically important company will get partially nationalized by the US government next. Maybe Boeing?
Key Points
- Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the U.S. government has taken a 10% stake in Intel.
- President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan are set to meet.
- Earlier this week, Intel announced that SoftBank would make a $2 billion investment in the chipmaker
