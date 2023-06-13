erek
Hmm
"Of course, this does not contradict the plan of a US export-control policy, which the administration plans to continue. Alan Estevez, undersecretary of commerce for industry and security, noted last week in the industry gathering that the US plans to continue these restrictions for another year. Reportedly, all manufacturers of wafer fab equipment (WFE) from the US must acquire an export license from the Department of Commerce before exporting any tools for making either logic of memory chip indented for customers in China. Chipmakers Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC all received their licenses to export from October 2022 to October 2023. However, the US government now allows these companies to continue upgrading their Chinese plans beyond the renewed license expiry date of October 2024.
Interestingly, the US Chips and Science Act will not allow companies receiving government funding to invest in China for ten years, as the current terms note. This way, Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC either choose to get the funds from Chips Act or keep expanding and operating their Chinese facilities, free of US reprisals."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310000/u-s-government-to-allow-chipmakers-to-expand-facilities-in-china
