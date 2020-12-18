U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC

"Commerce is adding nearly a dozen SMIC-affiliated companies to the entity list, Ross said.

SMIC is the largest Chinese chip manufacturer but trails Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the industry’s market leader. It has sought to build out foundries for the manufacture of computer chips that can compete with those of TSMC.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world’s top two economies sparred over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea."

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-sanctions-exclusive-idUSKBN28S0HL
 
Time to start building more fabs in the US again.
If we could only just snap our fingers and build fabs.

As Intel and GloFo and others who have found out, even if you have institutional decades of experience with silicon chip fabrication, the modern small node processes are VERY difficult to get right.

The technological and expertise barriers to entry are so large at this point, that short of a massive state sponsored investment to kick it off (like in China) , it ain't happenin.
 
If we could only just snap our fingers and build fabs.

As Intel and GloFo and others who have found out, even if you have institutional decades of experience with silicon chip fabrication, the modern small node processes are VERY difficult to get right.

The technological and expertise barriers to entry are so large at this point, that short of a massive state sponsored investment to kick it off (like in China) , it ain't happenin.
TSMC is already going to break ground.

TSMC’s Announcement Of A New U.S. Semiconductor Fab

 
