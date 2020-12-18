U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC

erek
"Commerce is adding nearly a dozen SMIC-affiliated companies to the entity list, Ross said.
SMIC is the largest Chinese chip manufacturer but trails Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the industry’s market leader. It has sought to build out foundries for the manufacture of computer chips that can compete with those of TSMC.
Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world’s top two economies sparred over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea."
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-sanctions-exclusive-idUSKBN28S0HL
