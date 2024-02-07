Typical NVR and security cameras setup inside a house, how to improve security?

I have an NVR with 9 cameras attached to it. The NVR has its own NIC and DHCP enabled and is providing ip addresses to the cameras but using different subnet. This setup was provided to me by a local shop. I have other cameras connected directly to my router via wifi and I can access them directly from any camera app, but not the cameras connected to the NVR. The cameras connected to the NVR can be viewed from an app linked to the NVR cloud account.



I don't think having the NVR connected to the cloud and using its own mobile app to view the feeds is the safest option. I'm sure it is better to disable the NVR cloud and use another way to access the feeds. I can connect to my home LAN remotely via a VPN connection (My router supports it), and then access the NVR web interface and view the feeds. That's more secure than the NVR traditional method. But it is less practical and less convenient. It is much easier to view the feeds using the mobile app specially with a mobile phone. If you are away from home, and you decided to connect to your home LAN using your phone, it will be hard to navigate the web interface with a mobile browser. I want to disable the cloud option in the NVR, and I'm wandering if there is a way to add the cameras to an app while they are on a different subnet? I think you will have to use port forwarding in one way or another which will consequently lower your security so that's not the best way. I don't know, it is something to discuss. This is beyond my knowledge in networking so all help is appreciated.





In other words, what do you network gurus do when you install security cameras from a local shop to better protect your privacy? Maybe the question is wrong? Because network gurus will install and setup their own security cameras and connect them to their NAS surveillance software.





Thanks.