Two years after launch Windows 11 adoption is still waaaay behind Windows 10

polonyc2 said:



the latest figures suggest people, as individuals and as a business, really aren't into Windows 11 at all...with the numbers now updated for September 2023, we can see the global uptake of Microsoft's latest operating system has been stagnant since April 2023, and there doesn't seem to be any indication that this will change



Not only that, but the market share paints a dismal picture: 71% for Win10, just 24% for Win11, and 3% for Win7 (with the rest being XP, 8.1, and so on)...the figure for Windows 10 has barely changed in twelve months and it's only the decline of Windows 7 that has benefited the newest version...



I can only speak to myself, not the market as a whole.At work we are still mostly Win10. As machines get retired and new machines depending on Win11 drivers/scheduler are introduced Windows 11 is bit by bit making its way into the office, but it isgoing. We are maybe 10-15% windows 11 at this point.For my home purposes, my take is that 99% of what I dislike about Windows 11 I already disliked about Windows 10. You know, the whole ecosystem of bloat, and cloud integration rather than treating my machine as an independent local machine. I didn't like Cortana, and I bet I won't like the new AI shit they are now trying to force on us either.But I guess my take is, there is really no reason to hold off on "upgrading" to Windows 11, because what I hate about Windows 11 was already bad in Windows 10. I'm not avoiding anything I dislike about Windows 11 by not upgrading.But on the flip side, there simply is no reason to "upgrade" to Windows 11. Windows 11 doesn't do anyhthing I want to do that Windows 10 doesn't already do. There is no big new feature that makes me want to "upgrade". They have given me absolutely no reason to spend the time and make the switch. As far as I am concerned, Windows 11 is just a facelifted Windows 10.I wish I didn't have to run Windows 10. I would have preferred just a facelifted Windows 7 without all of the bloat, ecosystem crap, AI nonsense and cloud integration that came with Windows 10 and newer, but Win 7 went EOL and it is a very bad idea to keep using an EOL OS. The same will happen with Windows 10 in 2025. When it does, I will need to decide if I "upgrade" to Windows 11, or if I just ditch windows all together.