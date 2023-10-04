Two years after launch Windows 11 adoption is still waaaay behind Windows 10

Windows 10 still utterly dominates the desktop PC operating system market, despite Windows 11 having been around for 2 years now...and there's not much sign of this changing any time soon
the latest figures suggest people, as individuals and as a business, really aren't into Windows 11 at all...with the numbers now updated for September 2023, we can see the global uptake of Microsoft's latest operating system has been stagnant since April 2023, and there doesn't seem to be any indication that this will change
Not only that, but the market share paints a dismal picture: 71% for Win10, just 24% for Win11, and 3% for Win7 (with the rest being XP, 8.1, and so on)...the figure for Windows 10 has barely changed in twelve months and it's only the decline of Windows 7 that has benefited the newest version...
https://www.pcgamer.com/two-years-a...1-adoption-is-still-waaaay-behind-windows-10/
