Two years after launch Windows 11 adoption is still waaaay behind Windows 10

polonyc2

Windows 10 still utterly dominates the desktop PC operating system market, despite Windows 11 having been around for 2 years now...and there's not much sign of this changing any time soon

the latest figures suggest people, as individuals and as a business, really aren't into Windows 11 at all...with the numbers now updated for September 2023, we can see the global uptake of Microsoft's latest operating system has been stagnant since April 2023, and there doesn't seem to be any indication that this will change

Not only that, but the market share paints a dismal picture: 71% for Win10, just 24% for Win11, and 3% for Win7 (with the rest being XP, 8.1, and so on)...the figure for Windows 10 has barely changed in twelve months and it's only the decline of Windows 7 that has benefited the newest version...

MacOS is a shit show as well, just in a different way. Everything in MacOS is fine, if all you want to do is do things "the Apple Way" and not stray from the happy path at all ever.

Though the biggest problem with MacOS is not the software, it is the hardware.

I really wish there were a big push to go Desktop Linux.

Linux on the desktop has been ready for 10 years. Only reason it doesn't work is because it requires critical mass. You need enough other people out there running LibreOffice so your documents are fully compatible. I feel like that will sadly never happen.
 
I can only speak to myself, not the market as a whole.

At work we are still mostly Win10. As machines get retired and new machines depending on Win11 drivers/scheduler are introduced Windows 11 is bit by bit making its way into the office, but it is slow going. We are maybe 10-15% windows 11 at this point.

For my home purposes, my take is that 99% of what I dislike about Windows 11 I already disliked about Windows 10. You know, the whole ecosystem of bloat, and cloud integration rather than treating my machine as an independent local machine. I didn't like Cortana, and I bet I won't like the new AI shit they are now trying to force on us either.

But I guess my take is, there is really no reason to hold off on "upgrading" to Windows 11, because what I hate about Windows 11 was already bad in Windows 10. I'm not avoiding anything I dislike about Windows 11 by not upgrading.

But on the flip side, there simply is no reason to "upgrade" to Windows 11. Windows 11 doesn't do anyhthing I want to do that Windows 10 doesn't already do. There is no big new feature that makes me want to "upgrade". They have given me absolutely no reason to spend the time and make the switch. As far as I am concerned, Windows 11 is just a facelifted Windows 10.

I wish I didn't have to run Windows 10. I would have preferred just a facelifted Windows 7 without all of the bloat, ecosystem crap, AI nonsense and cloud integration that came with Windows 10 and newer, but Win 7 went EOL and it is a very bad idea to keep using an EOL OS. The same will happen with Windows 10 in 2025. When it does, I will need to decide if I "upgrade" to Windows 11, or if I just ditch windows all together.
 
Since I do technical support for my family, I happily tell them to install Windows 11, then I put my hands up when they have problems. "Sorry, I don't know how to fix that in Windows 11. Have you tried googling the issue?"

I'll probably switch to Windows 10 once I do an entire platform upgrade (e.g. move to AM5) or if my boot drive implodes (no I don't care to maintain backups on my personal devices).
 
