Two United Airlines lounge passes $20 for both expire Aug 2

Forgot about these, and they'll expire before my next United flight in mid-August. $20 for both, I'll send screenshots of them after payment. Note, you have to use these in conjunction with a United flight (i.e., you can't use them to get into the United lounge if you're flying Delta or some other airline).
PayPal F&F only - payment must be made via friends and family due to PayPal's new reporting rules. My 385-0-0 Heatware is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
