Two not working Sapphire RX460 - Repair for educational reasons

SavaBogdan
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 6, 2021
- Messages
- 2
Hello everyone.
I want to say that I am a beginner in electronics repair but I have very good soldering skills and access to programmers ( Beeprog, Xprog, etc). I work in automotive repairs, mainly ECU-s where I have to swap different parts between them (cloning them) but no experience in actually determining what the faults are with the broken ones.
Ok, so to keep this short. My main goal is to learn how to diagnose and fix electronic components, and GPU-s are pretty interesting.
I just picked up a few bad GPU-s and among them I found two identical Sapphire RX460. Now, the problems they have are different but are physically identical.
I know that two broken cards are not much help in comparing measurements across each other but if it will get to that I am willing to buy another working GPU so I can have a good baseline.
So to the problems:
One card is completely dead, no power on any rails. I just have 12v, 3.3v and 5v.
The other one is shorted, computer just half spins the CPU fan and then OCP triggers in the PSU.
I started with the shorted one because I thought that if I find the short maybe the card will start, and it will be easier. It wasn't
Here are photos of the board and what measurements i took:
1. 12v to ground - stabilizes at about 6.6 kOhm
2. 3.3v to ground - 29Ohm ( This seems very low, the card with no power has 231Ohm and a good Gigabyte RX460 has 1.7kOhm)
3. ?3.3V - 46Ohm
4. ?Memory - 43Ohm
5. Voltage regulator for 5v - 15kOhm
6. Another voltage regulator for 5v - 2 kOhm
7. Vcore - 2Ohm
8. Pin 6 on the dropout linear regulator - 0.2Ohm (this is short to ground, but on both bad cards?)
9. Pin 8 on the regulator - 2.4 Ohm
I don't understand this part. Pin8 is ground and pin6 is Vout. On one card the chip is GS7133 and the other GS7103. They seem to have the same function.
10. ?Memory controller - 60 Ohm
All these measurements are from the shorted card.
Some values are the same on both cards and some differ. I don't want to over complicate the post so I won't make the comparisons now.
Maybe RazorWind can lend a helping hand. He seems to really know his way around a GPU
Thank you
I want to say that I am a beginner in electronics repair but I have very good soldering skills and access to programmers ( Beeprog, Xprog, etc). I work in automotive repairs, mainly ECU-s where I have to swap different parts between them (cloning them) but no experience in actually determining what the faults are with the broken ones.
Ok, so to keep this short. My main goal is to learn how to diagnose and fix electronic components, and GPU-s are pretty interesting.
I just picked up a few bad GPU-s and among them I found two identical Sapphire RX460. Now, the problems they have are different but are physically identical.
I know that two broken cards are not much help in comparing measurements across each other but if it will get to that I am willing to buy another working GPU so I can have a good baseline.
So to the problems:
One card is completely dead, no power on any rails. I just have 12v, 3.3v and 5v.
The other one is shorted, computer just half spins the CPU fan and then OCP triggers in the PSU.
I started with the shorted one because I thought that if I find the short maybe the card will start, and it will be easier. It wasn't
Here are photos of the board and what measurements i took:
1. 12v to ground - stabilizes at about 6.6 kOhm
2. 3.3v to ground - 29Ohm ( This seems very low, the card with no power has 231Ohm and a good Gigabyte RX460 has 1.7kOhm)
3. ?3.3V - 46Ohm
4. ?Memory - 43Ohm
5. Voltage regulator for 5v - 15kOhm
6. Another voltage regulator for 5v - 2 kOhm
7. Vcore - 2Ohm
8. Pin 6 on the dropout linear regulator - 0.2Ohm (this is short to ground, but on both bad cards?)
9. Pin 8 on the regulator - 2.4 Ohm
I don't understand this part. Pin8 is ground and pin6 is Vout. On one card the chip is GS7133 and the other GS7103. They seem to have the same function.
10. ?Memory controller - 60 Ohm
All these measurements are from the shorted card.
Some values are the same on both cards and some differ. I don't want to over complicate the post so I won't make the comparisons now.
Maybe RazorWind can lend a helping hand. He seems to really know his way around a GPU
Thank you
Last edited: