Two great power supply deals at Newegg (Super Flower 1300 & EVGA 1000)

M

mazeroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
456
I ordered the EVGA 1000 watt yesterday, as the Super Flower 1300 wasn't on sale. Now it is. I still have time to cancel the EVGA and go with the Super Flower. I run a 10850k and 3090, and will likely go 4090 when it launches. I highly doubt the 1300 will make a difference, but just knowing I have that headroom would feel good. On the other hand, I've had superb customer service with EVGA so there's always that.
 
I

Ikasu

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2007
Messages
1,125
I believe there were articles stating the 4000 series were to consume more power, rumor of course, but I doubt it wouldn't be true considering the competition between Nvidia/AMD atm. Expect them to push the edge as much as possible to have the winner. Also with the 600w pull with the new single power connector design, I don't think canceling and ordering the other would be a bad idea.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
7,286
Ikasu said:
I believe there were articles stating the 4000 series were to consume more power, rumor of course, but I doubt it wouldn't be true considering the competition between Nvidia/AMD atm. Expect them to push the edge as much as possible to have the winner. Also with the 600w pull with the new single power connector design, I don't think canceling and ordering the other would be a bad idea.
Click to expand...
Even if it consumed 200w more you would still be perfectly fine with the 1000w PSU.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top