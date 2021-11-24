Two great power supply deals at Newegg (Super Flower 1300 & EVGA 1000)

Super Flower Leadex Gold SE 1300W - $159 + $20 Newegg GC
https://www.newegg.com/super-flower-leadex-gold-sf-1300f14mg-v2-1300w/p/1HU-024C-00040
Solid deal on this power supply. This is the same PS as the EVGA 1300 G2.
https://www.newegg.com/evga-supernova-1000-g6-220-g6-1000-x1-1000w/p/N82E16817438215
EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 - $149 + $20 EVGA Rebate
