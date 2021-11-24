Two great power supply deals at Newegg (Super Flower 1300 & EVGA 1000)

I ordered the EVGA 1000 watt yesterday, as the Super Flower 1300 wasn't on sale. Now it is. I still have time to cancel the EVGA and go with the Super Flower. I run a 10850k and 3090, and will likely go 4090 when it launches. I highly doubt the 1300 will make a difference, but just knowing I have that headroom would feel good. On the other hand, I've had superb customer service with EVGA so there's always that.