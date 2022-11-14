Two Gigabyte AMD AORUS PRO Boards No Post, No Video, No Error Beeps -- What is the Probability?

I recently had the same problem with a B450 board, after running it with no problems for 2.5 years. I bought the same board, upgraded to the B550, and no less than 2 months in, same problem.



B450I Aorus Pro ITX

B550I Aorus Pro AX

I first noticed something was not right about 3 weeks ago when I pushed the power button and the RGB lights quickly flashed (I have the option for all lighting to be off on start). Then about a week later I was saving the BIOS changes, and it failed to recycle and post (shut off and restart post and boot). Then, about week after that, I got the dreaded no post no video deal. Unplugged it, bleed off any power, and it posted and booted.



PROBLEM: No Post no Video. Intermittent or no post into BIOS. No Beep codes when speaker is attached to beep header, even with RAM out. After final testing, I could not get it to post at all.

-- Used different monitors and cables (HDMI and DP)

--Swapped RAM and use Different RAM, one stick then 2 sticks

--Breadboraded MB with no attachments

--Use 2 different video cards, one AMD and one nVida

--Reset BIOS

--Reseated CPU

--Reseated all power connections



RESULT: Booted to windows after BIOS reset a couple of times. After restarting again, no boot, no video. Booted a couple of times into BIOS, but failed to post on restart from BIOS with no video. Last try: No post after resetting bios again with multiple cycles and power offs, no video, no error beeps on installed speaker.