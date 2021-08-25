Two family XBOX - share Xbox Ultimate?

My kids that want to play some Xbox games.



I have a XBox Series X console right now in my theater room, and was thinking about buying an Xbox Series S for the living room TV - so the kids could play without taking over my home theater space.



It seems from my reading, that I have to make the living room Xbox my "home" xbox, so that the kids can use my Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?



If I do that, how much of a nuisance is it to login an play on my Xbox Series X console in my home theater room? If I have to keep manually moving the football back and forth between the two consoles -- making one home each time, then they can just keep playing their 15 year old wii.



Also I'm not too keen about the kids playing on my gamer ID. So if I make the living room Series S console the home device, do they have to sign in with my gamer ID to make it work?



The obvious answer is just buying two Xbox Live accounts, but we don't need to play at the same time, so that seems unnecessary. I rarely play my series X, but I don't want to take it out of my theater room either. (for the sake of convenience).