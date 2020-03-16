Two external ZFS drives faulted in short period

I am having issues with my backup drives on my server. They are single-disk ZFS volumes. I started getting read/write errors but no checksum errors on an external USB backup drive not long after I swapped my backups. The drive passed quick SMART tests, so I took it offline and swapped it out for my next backup in line. Shortly after, that disk started getting read/write errors also.

First I thought the USB drive was failing, but as mentioned it passes a short SMART test. When the second drive failed, I'm thinking it's the USB controller. The server is older and so I have an expansion card for USB 3. The last one lasted for years, and was a NEC-based Startech but this one is only maybe 6 months old. It is an Inateck. What else should I be looking at? The last time I lost the USB controller it locked the server up but no problems with that here.

Here are the errors that I am seeing:

Code: 
From zpool status: 

  pool: backup
 state: UNAVAIL
status: One or more devices are faulted in response to IO failures.
action: Make sure the affected devices are connected, then run 'zpool clear'.
   see: http://illumos.org/msg/ZFS-8000-HC
  scan: scrub in progress since Sat Mar 14 12:55:42 2020
        14.3M scanned at 82/s, 0 issued at 0/s, 6.04T total
        0 repaired, 0.00% done, no estimated completion time
config:

        NAME                            STATE     READ WRITE CKSUM
        backup                          UNAVAIL      0     0     0
          diskid/DISK-4A4548305348544E  FAULTED      2     1     0  too many errors

errors: 171228 data errors, use '-v' for a list

==============================================================

Error list from zpool status -v: 

errors: Permanent errors have been detected in the following files:

        <metadata>:<0x0>
        <metadata>:<0x1>
        <metadata>:<0x1b>
        <metadata>:<0x20>
        <metadata>:<0x26>
        <metadata>:<0x28>
        <metadata>:<0x2b>
        <metadata>:<0x2c>
        <metadata>:<0x2d>
        <metadata>:<0x2e>
        <metadata>:<0x2f>
        <metadata>:<0x30>
        <metadata>:<0x31>
        <metadata>:<0x32>
        <metadata>:<0x33>
        <metadata>:<0x34>
        <metadata>:<0x35>
        <metadata>:<0x36>
        <metadata>:<0x37>
        <metadata>:<0x39>
        <metadata>:<0x3a>
        <metadata>:<0x3b>
        <metadata>:<0x3d>
        <metadata>:<0x3e>
        <metadata>:<0x3f>
        <metadata>:<0x40>
        <metadata>:<0x41>
        <metadata>:<0x42>
        <metadata>:<0x43>
        <metadata>:<0x44>
        <metadata>:<0x45>
        <metadata>:<0x46>
        <metadata>:<0x47>
        <metadata>:<0x48>
        <metadata>:<0x49>
        <metadata>:<0x4a>
        <metadata>:<0x4b>
        <metadata>:<0x4c>
        <metadata>:<0x4d>


===============================================================================

From dmesg:

(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(16). CDB: 88 00 00 00 00 03 a3 81 27 fe 00 00 00 01 00 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(16). CDB: 88 00 00 00 00 03 a3 81 27 fe 00 00 00 01 00 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(16). CDB: 88 00 00 00 00 03 a3 81 27 fe 00 00 00 01 00 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
GEOM: da7: corrupt or invalid GPT detected.
GEOM: da7: GPT rejected -- may not be recoverable.
GEOM: diskid/DISK-4A4548305348544E: corrupt or invalid GPT detected.
GEOM: diskid/DISK-4A4548305348544E: GPT rejected -- may not be recoverable.
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Error 16, Retries exhausted
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Error 16, Retries exhausted
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00 
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Error 16, Retries exhausted
 
