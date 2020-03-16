Two external ZFS drives faulted in short period

Code:

From zpool status: pool: backup state: UNAVAIL status: One or more devices are faulted in response to IO failures. action: Make sure the affected devices are connected, then run 'zpool clear'. see: http://illumos.org/msg/ZFS-8000-HC scan: scrub in progress since Sat Mar 14 12:55:42 2020 14.3M scanned at 82/s, 0 issued at 0/s, 6.04T total 0 repaired, 0.00% done, no estimated completion time config: NAME STATE READ WRITE CKSUM backup UNAVAIL 0 0 0 diskid/DISK-4A4548305348544E FAULTED 2 1 0 too many errors errors: 171228 data errors, use '-v' for a list ============================================================== Error list from zpool status -v: errors: Permanent errors have been detected in the following files: <metadata>:<0x0> <metadata>:<0x1> <metadata>:<0x1b> <metadata>:<0x20> <metadata>:<0x26> <metadata>:<0x28> <metadata>:<0x2b> <metadata>:<0x2c> <metadata>:<0x2d> <metadata>:<0x2e> <metadata>:<0x2f> <metadata>:<0x30> <metadata>:<0x31> <metadata>:<0x32> <metadata>:<0x33> <metadata>:<0x34> <metadata>:<0x35> <metadata>:<0x36> <metadata>:<0x37> <metadata>:<0x39> <metadata>:<0x3a> <metadata>:<0x3b> <metadata>:<0x3d> <metadata>:<0x3e> <metadata>:<0x3f> <metadata>:<0x40> <metadata>:<0x41> <metadata>:<0x42> <metadata>:<0x43> <metadata>:<0x44> <metadata>:<0x45> <metadata>:<0x46> <metadata>:<0x47> <metadata>:<0x48> <metadata>:<0x49> <metadata>:<0x4a> <metadata>:<0x4b> <metadata>:<0x4c> <metadata>:<0x4d> =============================================================================== From dmesg: (da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(16). 