Two external ZFS drives faulted in short period

I am having issues with my backup drives on my server. They are single-disk ZFS volumes. I started getting read/write errors but no checksum errors on an external USB backup drive not long after I swapped my backups. The drive passed quick SMART tests, so I took it offline and swapped it out for my next backup in line. Shortly after, that disk started getting read/write errors also.
First I thought the USB drive was failing, but as mentioned it passes a short SMART test. When the second drive failed, I'm thinking it's the USB controller. The server is older and so I have an expansion card for USB 3. The last one lasted for years, and was a NEC-based Startech but this one is only maybe 6 months old. It is an Inateck. What else should I be looking at? The last time I lost the USB controller it locked the server up but no problems with that here.
Here are the errors that I am seeing:
Code:
From zpool status:
pool: backup
state: UNAVAIL
status: One or more devices are faulted in response to IO failures.
action: Make sure the affected devices are connected, then run 'zpool clear'.
see: http://illumos.org/msg/ZFS-8000-HC
scan: scrub in progress since Sat Mar 14 12:55:42 2020
14.3M scanned at 82/s, 0 issued at 0/s, 6.04T total
0 repaired, 0.00% done, no estimated completion time
config:
NAME STATE READ WRITE CKSUM
backup UNAVAIL 0 0 0
diskid/DISK-4A4548305348544E FAULTED 2 1 0 too many errors
errors: 171228 data errors, use '-v' for a list
==============================================================
Error list from zpool status -v:
errors: Permanent errors have been detected in the following files:
<metadata>:<0x0>
<metadata>:<0x1>
<metadata>:<0x1b>
<metadata>:<0x20>
<metadata>:<0x26>
<metadata>:<0x28>
<metadata>:<0x2b>
<metadata>:<0x2c>
<metadata>:<0x2d>
<metadata>:<0x2e>
<metadata>:<0x2f>
<metadata>:<0x30>
<metadata>:<0x31>
<metadata>:<0x32>
<metadata>:<0x33>
<metadata>:<0x34>
<metadata>:<0x35>
<metadata>:<0x36>
<metadata>:<0x37>
<metadata>:<0x39>
<metadata>:<0x3a>
<metadata>:<0x3b>
<metadata>:<0x3d>
<metadata>:<0x3e>
<metadata>:<0x3f>
<metadata>:<0x40>
<metadata>:<0x41>
<metadata>:<0x42>
<metadata>:<0x43>
<metadata>:<0x44>
<metadata>:<0x45>
<metadata>:<0x46>
<metadata>:<0x47>
<metadata>:<0x48>
<metadata>:<0x49>
<metadata>:<0x4a>
<metadata>:<0x4b>
<metadata>:<0x4c>
<metadata>:<0x4d>
===============================================================================
From dmesg:
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(16). CDB: 88 00 00 00 00 03 a3 81 27 fe 00 00 00 01 00 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(16). CDB: 88 00 00 00 00 03 a3 81 27 fe 00 00 00 01 00 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(16). CDB: 88 00 00 00 00 03 a3 81 27 fe 00 00 00 01 00 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
GEOM: da7: corrupt or invalid GPT detected.
GEOM: da7: GPT rejected -- may not be recoverable.
GEOM: diskid/DISK-4A4548305348544E: corrupt or invalid GPT detected.
GEOM: diskid/DISK-4A4548305348544E: GPT rejected -- may not be recoverable.
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 b8 01 e0 90 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Error 16, Retries exhausted
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): WRITE(10). CDB: 2a 00 57 4d 99 50 00 00 08 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Error 16, Retries exhausted
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Polling device for readiness
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): READ(10). CDB: 28 00 00 00 02 10 00 00 10 00
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): CAM status: SCSI Status Error
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI status: Check Condition
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): SCSI sense: NOT READY asc:4,1 (Logical unit is in process of becoming ready)
(da7:umass-sim0:0:0:0): Error 16, Retries exhausted