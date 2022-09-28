Two 1080p monitors in portrait mode anyway to make fullscreen gaming?

Hey guys. I have two 1080p monitors for the time being. 24inch. I enabled NVidias spanning with surround option in the driver, but some games do not play nice. Quake Champions says it's 9:8 AR. The AR calculator online says its 1.13.1. I wanted to know what the best way is to get games to play at 2160x1920 resolution. CS plays fine full screen as do other games. D2R does. Overwatch doesn't. SC2 does yet there is no resolution label. Seems that it's hit or miss. I am going to be getting a 32 inch soon but wanted to know for the time being. What is the best way to enable full screen in games for this resolution. Guess I am looking for games that work with nvidia surround at my custom resolution.Thanks so much!