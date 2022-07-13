Twitter sues Elon Musk for backing out of Twitter 44 Billion dollar deal.

Comixbooks
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well aware that his tweets can cost him millions and land him in court. Does that give him pause? Certainly not. Twitter, which is suing the billionaire for attempting the terminate his $44 billion deal to acquire the company, is no doubt giddy over Musk’s lack of self-control and didn’t hesitate to cite his tweets as evidence in its lawsuit.
Filed on Tuesday in Delaware’s Chancery Court, the social media company included countless of the tech billionaire’s tweets to make its case. Twitter is suing Musk to try to force him to go through with his signed agreement to acquire it. The company argues that once the market turned sour—which affected Tesla, the billionaire’s largest source of wealth, and countless other tech companies—Musk wanted out of the deal and tried to fabricate a justification to pull out.
https://gizmodo.com/elon-musk-twitter-tweets-cited-evidence-merger-lawsuit-1849172375
https://www.businessinsider.com/twitter-elon-musk-did-not-read-bot-sample-summary-lawsuit-2022-7
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/twitter-musk-lawsuit-reasons.html
