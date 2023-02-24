Twitter shut off its internal Slack, and now ‘everyone is barely working’

erek
“Jira went down, Slack’s gone, and site performance is degraded. What’s next?”
“That can be a data-intensive request for a large account a big lift — like, say, Elon Musk’s. Singlepane’s data show that Twitter experienced significant latency issues when Musk took his account private in early February, as part of his effort to understand why fewer people have been liking his tweets lately. (He figured out a separate fix for that problem just a few days later.)
On top of all the other news, parts of Asia experienced a roughly 20 minute Twitter outage today, we’re told.”
Source; https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/24/23613288/twitter-slack-jira-outages-performance-degradation
