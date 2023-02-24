Twitter shut off its internal Slack, and now ‘everyone is barely working’

I never jumped on the Elon Musk hype train before. I always knew who he was and I've always liked science and generally "approved" of him.



But I never really cared for him much, unlike some of my friends I've known, who certainly became very infatuated with him. Of course, they hate him now.

But me? I just see him as a human as always, and so I don't really apply such intense hatred to him. I generally still approve of him, and despite the fact that he's banned a few people, I do wish he'd stop, and I wish he really would usher in an age of absolute free speech.



But I don't use Twitter and I never have and I never plan to, so I don't care much. I don't see Elon Musk as a villain nor a hero. Just a guy with subjective objectives and his own view of the world.