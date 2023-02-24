Twitter shut off its internal Slack, and now ‘everyone is barely working’

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,572
“Jira went down, Slack’s gone, and site performance is degraded. What’s next?”

“That can be a data-intensive request for a large account a big lift — like, say, Elon Musk’s. Singlepane’s data show that Twitter experienced significant latency issues when Musk took his account private in early February, as part of his effort to understand why fewer people have been liking his tweets lately. (He figured out a separate fix for that problem just a few days later.)
On top of all the other news, parts of Asia experienced a roughly 20 minute Twitter outage today, we’re told.”

1677256990743.png


Source; https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/24/23613288/twitter-slack-jira-outages-performance-degradation
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
4,047
techie81 said:
I don't understand articles like this. It seems to me people are mad at Elon for making Twitter a free and open platform and report on every mouse fart possible. Got to keep the outrage going.
Click to expand...
Er, no. The problem is that Elon is gutting Twitter's infrastructure and otherwise doesn't seem to know what made the site tick before he showed up. That and he's treating it as a personal megaphone rather than a social platform. The big lie is that he's a champion of free speech; in truth, he has banned people simply for criticizing him. He just wants to force his speech and ideologies on others.
 
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,572
Aurelius said:
Er, no. The problem is that Elon is gutting Twitter's infrastructure and otherwise doesn't seem to know what made the site tick before he showed up. That and he's treating it as a personal megaphone rather than a social platform. The big lie is that he's a champion of free speech; in truth, he has banned people simply for criticizing him. He just wants to force his speech and ideologies on others.
Click to expand...
He’s doing some performance tuning, tweaking, and optimizations to get his follower engagement back up to par/snuff
 
techie81

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
6,092
Aurelius said:
Er, no. The problem is that Elon is gutting Twitter's infrastructure and otherwise doesn't seem to know what made the site tick before he showed up. That and he's treating it as a personal megaphone rather than a social platform. The big lie is that he's a champion of free speech; in truth, he has banned people simply for criticizing him. He just wants to force his speech and ideologies on others.
Click to expand...
Yeah, totally, Elon doesn't know what he's doing...:rolleyes:
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
4,047
Mega6 said:
Is this the same message board that extolled Musk when he was offering up is submarine rescue in Thailand? From saint to scammer. My how he's fallen from grace. I need to find that thread.
Click to expand...
Opinions on Musk vary by the person and have no doubt evolved over time. Personally, I don't recall ever praising him and certainly wouldn't now. He's a man, not a font of wisdom, and it disturbs me when people revere anyone as if they're beyond reproach. And Musk is pretty messed up, both personally and professionally.
 
DooKey

DooKey

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 25, 2001
Messages
12,373
M76 said:
Usually scamming people. He makes Elisabeth Holmes look like a saint.
Click to expand...
Yeah, no. Holmes never made anything that worked.

Sure, Musk lives at the government trough, but he at least produces something. Whether you like what he produces or not is another story.
 
1337Goat

1337Goat

Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
647
I never jumped on the Elon Musk hype train before. I always knew who he was and I've always liked science and generally "approved" of him.

But I never really cared for him much, unlike some of my friends I've known, who certainly became very infatuated with him. Of course, they hate him now.
But me? I just see him as a human as always, and so I don't really apply such intense hatred to him. I generally still approve of him, and despite the fact that he's banned a few people, I do wish he'd stop, and I wish he really would usher in an age of absolute free speech.

But I don't use Twitter and I never have and I never plan to, so I don't care much. I don't see Elon Musk as a villain nor a hero. Just a guy with subjective objectives and his own view of the world.
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,700
Aurelius said:
Opinions on Musk vary by the person and have no doubt evolved over time. Personally, I don't recall ever praising him and certainly wouldn't now. He's a man, not a font of wisdom, and it disturbs me when people revere anyone as if they're beyond reproach. And Musk is pretty messed up, both personally and professionally.
Click to expand...
It's just interesting how people's opinion of Musk has evolved, especially in the tech world. In 2018 Musk was GodLike and untouchable. I called it out. Now that his right wing side has come out, he's more of a pinata for most. No doubt smart as hell in some aspects, but lacking in other areas. I agree, human.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top