Twitter safety chief resigns after Musk criticism

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,728
Chief Engineer and now Chief Safety Exec has resigned at Twitter
“Musk: “This was a mistake”
The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh posted the two documentary clips that he said were labeled hate speech. "Please note: Twitter is accusing this father of 'misgendering' his own daughter by calling her 'her,'" Walsh wrote, describing a clip of an interview with a Canadian man who said he objected to cross-sex hormones being administered to his child. In the other clip, Walsh interviewed a store owner in Aberdeen, Washington, who had a viral confrontation with a transgender member of the city council after he posteda sign at his store that read, "If you are born with a [d***], you are not a chick."
A few hours after Boreing and Walsh's complaints, Musk stepped in. "This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed," Musk wrote. "Whether or not you agree with using someone's preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws. I should note that I do personally use someone's preferred pronouns, just as I use someone's preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners. However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used."
GLAAD and other advocacy groups criticized Twitter in April after the misgendering ban was removed, saying that Musk's changes have "made the platform more and more unsafe for LGBTQ people and advertisers."”
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...er-musk-criticizes-decision-to-restrict-film/
“Musk: “This was a mistake”
The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh posted the two documentary clips that he said were labeled hate speech. "Please note: Twitter is accusing this father of 'misgendering' his own daughter by calling her 'her,'" Walsh wrote, describing a clip of an interview with a Canadian man who said he objected to cross-sex hormones being administered to his child. In the other clip, Walsh interviewed a store owner in Aberdeen, Washington, who had a viral confrontation with a transgender member of the city council after he posteda sign at his store that read, "If you are born with a [d***], you are not a chick."
A few hours after Boreing and Walsh's complaints, Musk stepped in. "This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed," Musk wrote. "Whether or not you agree with using someone's preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws. I should note that I do personally use someone's preferred pronouns, just as I use someone's preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners. However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used."
GLAAD and other advocacy groups criticized Twitter in April after the misgendering ban was removed, saying that Musk's changes have "made the platform more and more unsafe for LGBTQ people and advertisers."”
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...er-musk-criticizes-decision-to-restrict-film/