Twitter is refusing to pay its Google Cloud bills, Platformer reports

Hmm 🤔 🧐 🤨 I heard the reason their one livestream failed was cause they refused a Redis bill and this cascaded to one of their most senior technical leaders if not basically the CTO to resign

“Since Musk's acquisition, Twitter has cut costs dramatically and laid off thousands of employees. Musk ordered the company to cut infrastructure costs, such as spending on cloud services, by $1 billion, a source had told Reuters in November.

Twitter did not immediately respond to an email inquiry while Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.@“

Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...its-google-cloud-bills-platformer-2023-06-10/
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I'm not familiar with this reference.
Fallout from this resulted in Twitter losing its CTO

