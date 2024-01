Twitch owns a large chunk of the streaming mindshare. And I don't think they are getting from it what they could be. But, I also don't feel like they (Amazon) really wants to have what they bought.



There are a lot of smart content creators out there, often lamenting the lack of features. Limited UI. Limited functionality. And how the current setup makes it extremely difficult for small streamers to be noticed. Sure, it would take some investment to make these changes and they would also need to upsize their infrastructure to support the growth. But, there would be a lot of growth.



But, there is also a lot of responsibility Twitch is mostly avoiding, when it comes to streaming rights for-----whatever a person may want to stream. I think there is a lot more that could be done there, to make it easier for streamers and more enjoyable for viewers. But, Twitch doesn't seem to want to play ball (it would likely cost them money and lots of hours of negotiations). So, you get dumb shit, like the entire credits sequence of Portal being muted. Because the company whom owns the distro rights for the song itself, I guess thinks they can also claim ownership over that portion of the game.



A point I'm implying here, is that they could use those 500 employees, if they wanted to.



They do actually have a pretty strong competitor, with Discord. I mean, Discord isn't even close to taking the whole market away from Twitch. But, A LOT of people do stream exclusively to their Discord groups. Rather than publicly to Twitch.



And in my opinion, if someone really wanted to and had the money to back it, streaming could be steered away from Twitch. Twitch isn't really THAT good. I've said it before, but Microsoft was very stupid to ditch Mixer so early. But we then also talked about how MS seemingly ditches many things, which aren't near immediately, totally successful.