Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

G

Geezus

n00b
Apr 9, 2018
25
Wow...he was ones of the ones who made the decision to stick with Twitch when all those multi million dollar deals were being thrown at Shroud and Ninja. Who's gonna pick him up?

https://www.engadget.com/drdisrespect-twitch-ban-violate-community-rules-215103658.html

Twitch has banned the account of Guy Beahm, known online as Dr Disrespect, after he violated the site’s community guidelines or terms of service. Dr Disrespect is one of the most prominent names in live streaming, with 1.6 million followers on YouTube and 4.5 million on Twitch. Beahm, 38, also has a reputation for attempting to disguise racism as comedy in his streams, and pushing boundaries in order to generate content.
Twitch has not detailed the specifics of Dr Disrespect’s ban, or what exactly happened to enact it, though several insiders report that it will be permanent. Twitch provided Engadget the following statement:
"As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Jun 9, 2003
5,852
I don't know anything about these individuals aside from what is reported, but it seems like a great deal of what is actually getting people banned is either A) Edgy humor that occasionally crosses the line, especially when clipped and played out of context ad nauseum or B) Accusations of conduct that has little to nothing to do with their online streaming presence.

In the case of the first, warnings and temporary bans seem justified for all but the most egregious, not perma-bans. If someone crosses the line a few times in the years upon years they've been streaming, that's different from doing something blatantly against TOS repeatedy in a short period of time. It appears its less about the conduct in this case but instead the blowback on Twitter or whatever, where a bunch of people pull a hashtag up , show "evidence" of the bad behavior etc.. and impugn Twitch for not banning them sooner.

In the second category, it seems like a mere accusation for a personal indiscretion, even when motivated by an intent to ruin one's character and life in public, is enough for professional ruin. If someone is cheating or otherwise involved in personal indiscretions, that is up to those involved to deal with personally - attempt to ruin the person's entire life and livelihood, especially when predicated on very limited evidence, should not be acceptable. I'd venture that we need to update libel and slander laws to deal with the kind of stuff that comes from "doxxing" or release of personal information with attempt to harm the character or otherwise; we already have "revenge porn" laws, but that's way too limited. If someone was really doing something horrible that required legal intervention, or it happened at work/in relation to work etc... that's one thing. However, if someone can just dig up someone from years ago like a conversation in text and then make certain assertions, that shouldn't be just taken without investigation. Likewise, someone can have interpersonal issues and even engage in repugnant personal behavior, but it has little to do with their professional life and should not impact it ; calls for it to do so and attempt to conflate one into the other should be seen as attempted character assassination.

Edit: Twitch remains the 800lb gorilla in the livestreaming (gaming focus) space. YouTube Gaming comes next, followed by what used to be Mixer - which is now handed off to Facebook Gaming, sadly. There's also the thing run by Tencent or whatnot that is growing, sadly. All of these services have more or less the same problem, which is one reason that I advocate for the further development and eventual streaming on PeerTube (www.joinpeertube.org) which is open source and federated, as opposed to a centralized monolithic service.
 
P

Priller

Gawd
Sep 8, 2013
587
You can do almost whatever you want on twitch provided you are female. Animal abuse, showing porn, having deer orgasms etc. All allowed as long as you're not male or identify as one.
 
