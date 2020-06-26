Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines
Wow...he was ones of the ones who made the decision to stick with Twitch when all those multi million dollar deals were being thrown at Shroud and Ninja. Who's gonna pick him up?
https://www.engadget.com/drdisrespect-twitch-ban-violate-community-rules-215103658.html
Twitch has banned the account of Guy Beahm, known online as Dr Disrespect, after he violated the site’s community guidelines or terms of service. Dr Disrespect is one of the most prominent names in live streaming, with 1.6 million followers on YouTube and 4.5 million on Twitch. Beahm, 38, also has a reputation for attempting to disguise racism as comedy in his streams, and pushing boundaries in order to generate content.
Twitch has not detailed the specifics of Dr Disrespect’s ban, or what exactly happened to enact it, though several insiders report that it will be permanent. Twitch provided Engadget the following statement:
"As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”