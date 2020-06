Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

I don't know anything about these individuals aside from what is reported, but it seems like a great deal of what is actually getting people banned is either A) Edgy humor that occasionally crosses the line, especially when clipped and played out of context ad nauseum or B) Accusations of conduct that has little to nothing to do with their online streaming presence.In the case of the first, warnings and temporary bans seem justified for all but the most egregious, not perma-bans. If someone crosses the line a few times in the years upon years they've been streaming, that's different from doing something blatantly against TOS repeatedy in a short period of time. It appears its less about the conduct in this case but instead the blowback on Twitter or whatever, where a bunch of people pull a hashtag up , show "evidence" of the bad behavior etc.. and impugn Twitch for not banning them sooner.In the second category, it seems like a mere accusation for a personal indiscretion, even when motivated by an intent to ruin one's character and life in public, is enough for professional ruin. If someone is cheating or otherwise involved in personal indiscretions, that is up to those involved to deal with personally - attempt to ruin the person's entire life and livelihood, especially when predicated on very limited evidence, should not be acceptable. I'd venture that we need to update libel and slander laws to deal with the kind of stuff that comes from "doxxing" or release of personal information with attempt to harm the character or otherwise; we already have "revenge porn" laws, but that's way too limited. If someone was really doing something horrible that required legal intervention, or it happened at work/in relation to work etc... that's one thing. However, if someone can just dig up someone from years ago like a conversation in text and then make certain assertions, that shouldn't be just taken without investigation. Likewise, someone can have interpersonal issues and even engage in repugnant personal behavior, but it has little to do with their professional life and should not impact it ; calls for it to do so and attempt to conflate one into the other should be seen as attempted character assassination.Edit: Twitch remains the 800lb gorilla in the livestreaming (gaming focus) space. YouTube Gaming comes next, followed by what used to be Mixer - which is now handed off to Facebook Gaming, sadly. There's also the thing run by Tencent or whatnot that is growing, sadly. All of these services have more or less the same problem, which is one reason that I advocate for the further development and eventual streaming on PeerTube ( www.joinpeertube.org ) which is open source and federated, as opposed to a centralized monolithic service.