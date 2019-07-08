Tweaking i7 7980xe Oc

Hi everyone new to forum long time reader since other outlets kinda changed hands and crumbled. Wanted say hi to the community and ask for help tweaking setting of my rig.

I'll list specs and al setting I use in bios. I'll get pics when I'm home. Working shifts on rigs atm. So away from rig.

It's stable but I wanted to make sure it lost good to rest of Enthusiasts out there this is my first rig since I built a i7 4960x rig way back.
CPU - i9 7980xe 4.5ghz 1.15v
Cooler - Noctua NH - U12A
Mobo - Rog Asus Apex x299
Ram - 64 GB Corsair Dominator Platuim 3200mhz 4x16GB
GPU - Vega FE 1650 Core 1080 HBM 2 (1120MV)
Case Corsair 1000D
Storage
1.intel 905p 380GB M.2 (Os)
2.intel 900p 280GB U.2 to Pcie(Ark)
3.intel 800p 118gb(Linux Drive)
3.iron wolf 14TB 256mb (Bulk)
4.intel 750 1.2TB (steam)
 

bump for a old thread, i have decided its time to try repop the lid off this cpu and see whats going on underneath the ihs, the guy i bought this from said the ihs was superglued back on after delidso im going to use acetone 100% and or 99% iso core 5-8 seem to be hittin 108c+ when gaming so its time to go direct die or just repaste.
 
Kaos_Drem

All that intel storage, you buy it from an intel employee lol!

On topic, yeah it sounds like the delid is failing.
 
it is a absolute monster compaired to the cosmos 2 i had before but man does it love to attract dust haha but thats because i got her near a window waiting on 3D printed parts as im going to try a experiment. were i am winters get -40c to -56c most days nights even colder, so im puting a duct system to the outside and i gota usb powered 140m fan pulling cold air in through a duct direct into the case.
 
haha i got lucky on some ebay was more for testing the speed with game server apps see if i couldnt improve latency some users were having.
 
