Tweaking i7 7980xe Oc

Hi everyone new to forum long time reader since other outlets kinda changed hands and crumbled. Wanted say hi to the community and ask for help tweaking setting of my rig.



I'll list specs and al setting I use in bios. I'll get pics when I'm home. Working shifts on rigs atm. So away from rig.



It's stable but I wanted to make sure it lost good to rest of Enthusiasts out there this is my first rig since I built a i7 4960x rig way back.

Beast

CPU - i9 7980xe 4.5ghz 1.15v

Cooler - Noctua NH - U12A

Mobo - Rog Asus Apex x299

Ram - 64 GB Corsair Dominator Platuim 3200mhz 4x16GB

GPU - Vega FE 1650 Core 1080 HBM 2 (1120MV)

Case Corsair 1000D

Storage

1.intel 905p 380GB M.2 (Os)

2.intel 900p 280GB U.2 to Pcie(Ark)

3.intel 800p 118gb(Linux Drive)

3.iron wolf 14TB 256mb (Bulk)

4.intel 750 1.2TB (steam)