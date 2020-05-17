TV Motherboard White Component Sparks when TV Turned On

aminemarref
Hello,
When I power on my LED TV, I can see a white component in the motherboard producing a little light that resembles a spark with a faint audible sound. In [1], I show a picture of the component that produces the "spark" which I suspect to be a fuse. The TV does not start at all.
My questions are:
Amine.
[1] https://www.dropbox.com/s/7s77ohqyc0ithsj/Motherboard Fuse Maybe.jpg?dl=0
