TV for the next Xbox? (Series X)

I'm digging around for a new monitor for my PC and finding the 32 inch 4k ips w/120+ will be expensive. {and not available till Q1/2 2021)
At the same time, my kid has saved up for the new Xbox - and I've promised to buy a new TV for it. Sadly I've largely ignored TVs and need advice
He wants to be able to take advantage of the 4k and Ray Tracing ability - but is that possible with a TV, given the HDMI connection common to TVs?
We are looking for something in the 40-48 inch range given where he is playing (basement game room). Any suggestions?
