Tustin CA microcenter has 5950x in stock

I after months of waiting went over to my Micro Center in Brooklyn, New York and I was happy to get my 5900X. Supply for the cpus is easing a bit now. The gpus are hopelessly mired in AMD malfeasance. They allocated 85% of their 7nm TSMC wafers to the consoles from Sony and Microsoft Xbox. Even though console profit margins are lower for AMD they made commitments to Sony and Microsoft that they knew they would not have adequate supply for the cpu and gpu market. Until AMD goes to 5nm the 6000 gpus will be be in inadequate supply.25+ in stock, more specifically 37 as of this writing. I’m tired of waiting in line at MC for 5900x only to be rejected and being rejected from Newegg shuffle so I got this instead.
Wrong, Fab orders are made a year in advance and there is no way AMD could predict Nvidias output failure and a pandemic with huge demand increases. You act like these orders were put in 3 months ago. That's simple not how it works.
You are all wet. AMD does allocate 85% of their wafers to console production. AMD had to know that the genrational change to RDNA2 would lead to desirable gpus and they only allocated the same amount of silicon for 6000 gpus that they did for the previous generation. You should be tired by now of being an apologist for AMD. Do you work for them??? I never kissed my boss' ass, NEVER!!!
For one thing - I reported my last boss to the CEO for being a swearing a-hole and walked away. Secondly, "AMD had to know that the genrational change to RDNA2 would lead to desirable gpus and they only allocated the same amount of silicon for 6000 gpus that they did for the previous generation." is bullshit. Demand is way up because Nvidia screwed the pooch. So AMD also knew that a year ago along with a virus that makes everyone stay home and play games? LOL. That's just idiocy, really. Should I apologize for Nvidia selling their GPUs tu miners? How about I also apologize for Intel not coming out with anything worthwhile either? So Btw - I don't have a boss. Hehehe
Thank you for the heads up! I checked my local ones website (Saint Louis Park, MN) and there were 3 left. Ran over and I was able to nab one!
What do you guys recommend for thermal paste? I haven't done a build in a minute - last one I used was this: https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/coolers/thermal-grease/mastergel-maker/.
I recommend Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut. Have been using it for 2 years and great results.
TG is some of the best stuff out there but yea it is not that much better then something like mx-4. MX-4 should last longer since it is recommended to repaste TG stuff every couple years cause of "push out". Can't rely go wrong with any TIM these days asking as you stay away from cheap generic chinese crap.I have yet to try it but that Thermal Grizzly stuff is supposed to be great. However its also double the price of other compounds and while I havnt tried it, I would guess its only a few degrees difference from competiting pastes like mx-4, as5, etc. I am a cheap ass so I have always used AS5 and MX-4. I also very rarely go through thermal compound in general. I just recently ran out of my tube of AS5 I think I bought like 15 years ago...
You keep on harping on the pandemic being the main reason for higher gpu demand and that is all wet. The higher demand was pent up over 3 years of poor AMD choices at the high end and overpriced Nvidia cards. Millions held on to their old graphics cards until the dust settled. Stop pushing the b.s. of conventional wisdom. You repeat the same lie 100 times until some people buy into it. Nazi war criminal Joszef Goebbels was the expert at it. You are trying to oversimplify reality. I know capitalism better than you as I have seen all their tricks over my 50 years of adult life. I analyze and thing about things. You just banter without any analysis .
