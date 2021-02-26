Tustin CA microcenter has 5950x in stock

os2wiz said: You are all wet. AMD does allocate 85% of their wafers to console production. AMD had to know that the genrational change to RDNA2 would lead to desirable gpus and they only allocated the same amount of silicon for 6000 gpus that they did for the previous generation. You should be tired by now of being an apologist for AMD. Do you work for them??? I never kissed my boss' ass, NEVER!!! Click to expand...

For one thing - I reported my last boss to the CEO for being a swearing a-hole and walked away. Secondly, "AMD had to know that the genrational change to RDNA2 would lead to desirable gpus and they only allocated the same amount of silicon for 6000 gpus that they did for the previous generation." is bullshit. Demand is way up because Nvidia screwed the pooch. So AMD also knew that a year ago along with a virus that makes everyone stay home and play games? LOL. That's just idiocy, really. Should I apologize for Nvidia selling their GPUs tu miners? How about I also apologize for Intel not coming out with anything worthwhile either? So Btw - I don't have a boss. Hehehe