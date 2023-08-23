Armenius
Nightdive is finally bringing Turok 3 into the KEX engine to complete the remastering of the original Turok trilogy. Turok 3 wasn't as well-received as the first two games, but I quite enjoyed it.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1996770/Turok_3_Shadow_of_Oblivion_Remastered/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdCaj5ZRp-A
