Turning it off then on again: massive increase in smoothness / fps (LG 38GL950B)

I'm running the orignal LG 38GL950B and an 11900K / 3090 - all under water.



The issue I have is that when I play Apex Legends, even though I have high fps (easily 156fps @ 3840x1600)



There does sometimes seem to be a small amount of - I guess it's "micro stutter" or something like that.



The game is still playable but it just feels like a minor to moderate hit to smoothness.



What I just discovered by accident is that if I turn my monitor off (even in game) and then turn it on again, the monitor becomes - and this just needs all caps: INCREDIBLY SMOOTH - like liquid silk butter smooth. Super super smooth.



I don't know when it goes back to being "less smooth" but for the life of me, I can't figure out what's happening - it seems like it might be something related to G-Sync.



Has anyone seen anything like this?