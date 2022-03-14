Turning it off then on again: massive increase in smoothness / fps (LG 38GL950B)

DoubleTap

I'm running the orignal LG 38GL950B and an 11900K / 3090 - all under water.

The issue I have is that when I play Apex Legends, even though I have high fps (easily 156fps @ 3840x1600)

There does sometimes seem to be a small amount of - I guess it's "micro stutter" or something like that.

The game is still playable but it just feels like a minor to moderate hit to smoothness.

What I just discovered by accident is that if I turn my monitor off (even in game) and then turn it on again, the monitor becomes - and this just needs all caps: INCREDIBLY SMOOTH - like liquid silk butter smooth. Super super smooth.

I don't know when it goes back to being "less smooth" but for the life of me, I can't figure out what's happening - it seems like it might be something related to G-Sync.

Has anyone seen anything like this?
 
Nobu

Does the monitor have a cooling fan? Is it dusty? I know a lot of the good g-sync/freesync monitors run hot and need(ed) active cooling. If it's overheating, that may be why it is stumbling, and why it recovers after being shut off.
 
DoubleTap

Nobu said:
Does the monitor have a cooling fan? Is it dusty? I know a lot of the good g-sync/freesync monitors run hot and need(ed) active cooling. If it's overheating, that may be why it is stumbling, and why it recovers after being shut off.
It does have a fan - some people complain of fan noise, I never hear mine (which, now that I think about it, has both pros and cons)
 
pendragon1

i could be that the monitor isnt initializing the smoothing or gsync or whatever is built in. my tv does odd things like that too sometimes, the smoothness setting causes stutter and "game mode" sometime is goofy.
i would still double check that fan thing though, i think several here have had to replace them(maybe not that exact model).
 
