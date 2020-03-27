Turn off laptop display to save GPU enable 2 other displays?

rudy

rudy

Apr 4, 2004
8,639
I am wondering if this is possible, can I turn off the display on my laptop, then hook my laptop up to two other displays. And will this save any GPU load / increase FPS in games?
I have recently had to purchase a laptop and theres just no good way to make this work on my desk, it's annoying the keyboard sticking out front and so on. And I cant get the laptop close to my main display without it getting in the way of my hands while gaming. Also the nvidia control panel on the laptop is missing lots of features over my destop control panel, is this normal?
 
W

whateverer

Nov 2, 2016
1,031
You can disable the laptop's screen in Windows, but it won't stop the integrared graphics from copying the data to the discrete GPU for output. f you use Opptimus, you can't tun it iff.

Use Windows key plus p to easily select what screen to disable.
 
