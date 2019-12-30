TureMetal Builds a Fanless 32-Core EPYC PC with an RTX 2070

    Bet this is pretty heavy

    "It remains to be seen when and whether the UP10 chassis with AMD EPYC 7551 support will be available commercially - if the custom block will be an 'add-on', or limited to specific customer requests. Meanwhile, good news is that some of Turemetal’s products are now available not only directly from Taobao, but also from Fully Silent PCs in the US and will soon be available in Europe shortly, reports FanlessTech."

    TMSystem_575px.png

    turemetal-epyc-up10-3_575px.jpg

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/15261/turemetal-fanless-pc-epyc-rtx-2080
     
