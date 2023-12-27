TurboTax 2023 sale in Amazon (12/27 only)

One day TurboTax 2023 sale only in Amazon if you are a fan of it. Otherwise there are free filing available for simple straight forward returns for federal and some states.

$45 for Deluxe & State (includes Amazon $10 gift card). Net is $35 for software for me since I use Amazon quite frequently, so no big deal with the gift card.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...e87dbf6f2c7d713a00INT&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&th=1
 
Good find! Thank you.

I think it's funny they are physically mailing the gift card along with a digital download.
 
