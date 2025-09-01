Tunguska: The Visitation - Top Down STALKER

atarumoroboshi18
Tunguska: The Visitation
This is a fun top down game similar to STALKER. Stealth, combat, crafting, anomalies, etc. It's quite fun and I would recommend giving it a try. It's only $15.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-YLFds6_qs
