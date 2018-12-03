Tumblr Bans All Porn from Its Service

The staff at Tumblr has announced a ban on all explicit sexual adult content and nudity on the website starting December 17, 2018. The explanation behind the change is to create a more diverse and welcoming community. The community guidelines can be found here.

Over the past several months, and inspired by our storied past, we've given serious thought to who we want to be to our community moving forward and have been hard at work laying the foundation for a better Tumblr. We've realized that in order to continue to fulfill our promise and place in culture, especially as it evolves, we must change. Some of that change began with fostering more constructive dialogue among our community members. Today, we're taking another step by no longer allowing adult content, including explicit sexual content and nudity (with some exceptions).
 
47573709_1954645871255502_8418886072032821248_n.jpg?_nc_cat=111&_nc_ht=scontent-dfw5-1.jpg
 
That is some bullshit, for reasons I am not obliged to disclose, bullshit I tell you.
 
Problem is quite a few artists create both and if one is now going to be censored they will just move elsewhere where people can view all their art.
 
Creating a more diverse community...by banning large groups of their community?

Who are they trying to court, devout Christians? Chinese or Arab governments?
 
so as is the norm with those infected with the Lack of Logic disease... let me get this straight... they are going to "create a more diverse and welcoming community" by banning what is most likely the largest part of the community (i wont even mention the obvious contradiction of banning=less diverse and less welcoming)?

Smart. Go woke. Go broke.

PS. Never used it. Never will. Not even for some good stuff! ;)
 
