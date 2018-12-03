Tumblr Bans All Porn from Its Service

cageymaru
The staff at Tumblr has announced a ban on all explicit sexual adult content and nudity on the website starting December 17, 2018. The explanation behind the change is to create a more diverse and welcoming community. The community guidelines can be found here.
Over the past several months, and inspired by our storied past, we've given serious thought to who we want to be to our community moving forward and have been hard at work laying the foundation for a better Tumblr. We've realized that in order to continue to fulfill our promise and place in culture, especially as it evolves, we must change. Some of that change began with fostering more constructive dialogue among our community members. Today, we're taking another step by no longer allowing adult content, including explicit sexual content and nudity (with some exceptions).
