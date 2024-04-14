TUF GAMING B760M-PLUS WIFI II - VRM Heatsink Height?

Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Does anyone know the VRM heatsink height on this board? Its going into a passively cooled case so I need to check the clearance for the heat pinks and there's no information available on the Asus website.
You can tell by the official pictures, the heatsinks are a little shorter than the IO sheild. And the plastic shroud which covers the back panel connections, is a teensy bit taller than the I/O shield. If you have something which sits tightly over that area, you may need to remove that plastic shroud.
I've bought one and will have a look. Picked it up for £140 so not a huge risk if I need to take a dremel to it
Assuming there are problems, my plan is to try and bend the heat pip up and over the cooler or just use a dremel to cut a channel in the VRM heatsink. I've no intention of overclocking so the heat wont be a concern.