  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II SSD upgrade

B

BJD

n00b
Joined
Sep 8, 2025
Messages
1
I have a 4-5 year old desktop, a TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II. I want to replace the existing 2 terabyte SSD hard drive (Kingston SNV25200G) with a Samsung 4 Terabyte drive. I'm planning on cloning the Kingston drive to the Samsung drive so the new Samsung is the system drive. I can see the PCIe slot where I think the Samsung drive is to be installed, but I can't see where the old Kingston Drive is on the motherboard. Do I need to remove the Kingston Drive? If so where is it? According to the BIOS it's at M.2_1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top