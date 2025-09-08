TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II SSD upgrade

I have a 4-5 year old desktop, a TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II. I want to replace the existing 2 terabyte SSD hard drive (Kingston SNV25200G) with a Samsung 4 Terabyte drive. I'm planning on cloning the Kingston drive to the Samsung drive so the new Samsung is the system drive. I can see the PCIe slot where I think the Samsung drive is to be installed, but I can't see where the old Kingston Drive is on the motherboard. Do I need to remove the Kingston Drive? If so where is it? According to the BIOS it's at M.2_1